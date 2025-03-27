Gauzy Ltd. to Attend Jefferies Virtual Cleantech and Utility Equipment Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader of vision and light control technologies, today announced that its senior management will attend the Jefferies Virtual Cleantech and Utility Equipment Conference on Friday, March 28, 2024.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in the United States, Germany, France, China, Singapore, UAE, South Korea and Canada. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Contacts

Media:

Brittany Kleiman Swisa

Gauzy Ltd.

press@gauzy.com

Investors:

Dan Scott, ICR Inc.

ir@gauzy.com