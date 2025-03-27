The World Market for Smart Meter Data Management, 2025-2029 & 2034 - Growing Emphasis on Demand Response Programs and Energy Efficiency Initiatives

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Meter Data Management Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The smart meter data management market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.08 billion in 2024 to $2.49 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing energy demand, government initiatives promoting energy efficiency, rising awareness among utilities and growing adoption of renewable energy sources.



The smart meter data management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.07 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. Major trends in the forecast period include increasing integration of advanced analytics, expansion of smart meter deployments, emergence of cloud-based solutions, growing emphasis on demand response programs and energy efficiency initiatives, and evolution towards advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solutions.



The growing demand for energy is expected to drive the expansion of the smart meter data management market in the future. For example, in June 2023, the Australian Energy Statistics, published by the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment, and Water, reported that Australia's total electricity generation in 2022 reached 273,265 gigawatt hours (GWh), marking a 2% increase compared to the previous year. As a result, the growing energy demand is fueling the growth of the smart meter data management market.



Key players in the smart meter data management market are dedicated to developing innovative products such as the Stratus IQ+ electric meter to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in December 2023, Xylem, a US-based water solutions and technology company, unveiled the Stratus IQ+ electricity meter with grid-edge capabilities. This cutting-edge metering solution aims to provide utilities with advanced data collection capabilities, facilitating analysis of customer EV charging behaviors. With near-real-time energy consumption monitoring and features such as software-defined metrology, the Stratus IQ+ ensures flexibility and reliability, enhancing operational efficiency and empowering utilities to make informed decisions to meet contemporary grid management requirements.



In April 2022, Iskraemeco d.d., a Slovenia-based provider of smart metering solutions, acquired Holosys d.o.o. for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition aims to combine resources and expertise to enhance Iskraemeco's energy and water management offerings with advanced communication solutions, fostering growth in smart metering and broadening their global market reach. Holosys d.o.o. is a Slovenia-based technology company specializing in IoT and ICT solutions for applications in electricity, water meters, and gas management.



North America was the largest region in the smart meter data management market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart meter data management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the smart meter data management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise; Cloud

3) By Application: Electric Meters; Gas Meters; Water Meters



Subsegments:



1) By Software: Data Analytics Software; Meter Data Management Software; Billing And Customer Information Software; Visualization Software; Integration And Middleware Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Managed Services



Key Companies Profiled: Siemens AG; Oracle Corporation; Schneider Electric SE; Honeywell International Inc.; ABB Group



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Smart Meter Data Management market report include:

Siemens AG

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Group

Xylem Inc.

El Sewedy Electric Company

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Secure Meters Ltd.

Wasion Group Holdings Limited

Holley Metering Limited

Jiangsu Linyang Electronics Co. Ltd.

Badger Meter Inc.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Neptune Technology Group Inc.

EDMI Limited

Circutor SA

Kamstrup A/S

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited

Nuri Telecom Company Limited

Zenner International GmbH & Co. KG

Iskraemeco d.d.

Trilliant Holdings Inc.

Elster Group GmbH

