CURRENC’s SEAMLESS AI Lab Unveils “AI Staff for Hire” Platform

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) (“CURRENC” or the “Company”), a fintech pioneer empowering financial institutions worldwide with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the launch of “AI Staff for Hire,” an AI solution developed by the Company’s SEAMLESS AI Lab, offering pre-built, AI-powered Agents tailored to specific business scenarios. With AI-driven automation poised to reshape industries globally, this innovative product positions CURRENC at the forefront of a rapidly expanding market for AI-powered workforce solutions.

Designed to meet the needs of enterprises across the finance industry, “AI Staff for Hire” automates critical functions such as customer support, debt collection, KYC, compliance, and HR management, empowering businesses to expand their operations without expanding their workforce. Platform users can select from a range of specialized AI Agents for specific tasks, including Internal Trainers, General Managers, KYC Officers, and Customer-Facing Sales Representatives. This flexibility, combined with cost-effective pricing models, allows businesses to scale operations, streamline workflows, and enhance service quality, while also benefiting from 24/7, multi-lingual support to improve global competitiveness.

Equipped with advanced material digestion, system integration, and key information extraction functionalities, “AI Staff for Hire” Agents provide real-time insights into customer interactions, boosting engagement and enabling more effective lead generation and marketing strategies. They can also improve data accuracy, generate detailed reports, and monitor for critical issues, offering businesses proactive relationship management tools. Internally, CURRENC’s AI Agents can be customized to train staff in customer service, operations, compliance, finance, and IT, and deliver comprehensive reporting, performance scoring and improvement suggestions.

“‘AI Staff for Hire’ represents a major step forward in CURRENC’s mission to transform global financial services with AI,” said Alex Kong, Founder and Executive Chairman of CURRENC. “Our innovative, cost-effective AI Agents integrate seamlessly into business environments worldwide, enabling enterprises of all sizes and budgets to quickly and efficiently scale their operations while adapting to the demands of the digital economy. Building on the success of our SEAMLESS AI Call Centre Solutions, “AI Staff for Hire” will expand the boundaries of AI application across banking, insurance, human resources, and other sectors. As the market for AI-powered solutions grows, CURRENC remains committed to propelling AI development that will redefine the future of the global financial industry.”

“AI Staff for Hire” is a key element in CURRENC’s comprehensive AI offering. Other key functions of our AI offering include app development, AI call centre capabilities, AI HR modules, and trading platforms specifically designed for smaller or newly established financial institutions such as eWallets, and banks. With CURRENC’s AI-powered tools, these organizations, often operating in regions with limited technological support, can rapidly launch sophisticated financial services without incurring heavy capex. As its AI offerings gain traction, CURRENC anticipates onboarding new clients in markets such as Oman, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, India, and South America, bridging the digital divide and empowering local fintech ecosystems. Moreover, as CURRENC recruits new clients, there is a great opportunity for cross selling CURRENC’s digital remittance services and global airtime transfer services to the new clients, which could generate significant business synergy between the AI offerings and CURRENC’s existing businesses.

The future of work is rapidly shifting toward AI Agents and digital clones. McKinsey analysts predict that AI-driven staff could handle up to 70% of white-collar tasks by 2030. Entrepreneurs and small enterprises may evolve into “One-Person Unicorn Companies,” leveraging AI staff to manage entire operations. As the AI-powered agents market is estimated to exceed $4.71 billion in value by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets, businesses adopting AI workforce solutions today will gain critical competitive advantages.

About CURRENC Group Inc.

CURRENC Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CURR) is a fintech pioneer dedicated to transforming global financial services through artificial intelligence (AI). The Company empowers financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI solutions, including SEAMLESS AI Call Centre and other AI-powered Agents designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance, telecommunications companies, government agencies and other financial institutions. The Company’s digital remittance platform also enables e-wallets, remittance companies, and corporations to provide real-time, 24/7 global payment services, advancing financial access across underserved communities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

