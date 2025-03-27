Urinary Incontinence Devices Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2025-2030 - Revenues to Cross US$7.9 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Prevalence of UI and Advancements in Home Healthcare Solutions

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Incontinence Devices Market by Product (Urinary Catheters (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters), Artificial Urinary Sphincters), Incontinence Type (Stress), Patient Type (Male, Female), End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Urinary incontinence devices market is projected to reach USD 7.97 billion by 2030 from USD 4.22 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.



This is due to growing attention to personal hygiene and advancements in home healthcare solutions. Additionally, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income, consequently increasing the demand for the urinary incontinence devices. However, the potential side-effects & complications by using urinary incontinence devices such as catheters are the major restraint to the market. Additionally, the use of alternative treatment options to treat urinary incontinence is major challenge for the market growth. But is creating a conducive environment for market expansion over the forecast period of 2024-2030.



The stress incontinence segment is forecast to hold largest position



Based on the incontinence type, the urinary incontinence devices market is divided into stress incontinence, urge incontinence, mixed incontinence, overflow incontinence, and functional incontinence. Among these, in 2023 stress incontinence segment account for the largest market share. Factors driving the growth of stress incontinence segment include rising aging population, which increases the prevalence of pelvic floor dysfunction, particularly among postmenopausal women.



The growing prevalence of stress incontinence is driving demand for urinary incontinence devices, including urinary catheters, vaginal & urethral slings, artificial urinary sphincters, electrical stimulation devices are among the others. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), stress urinary incontinence (SUI) is the most reported type, accounting for 37.5% of cases. This significant prevalence highlights the growing demand for urinary incontinence devices.

The female patients segment accounts for the largest market share



Based on patient type, the urinary incontinence devices market is segmented into male patients and female patients. The female patients segment accounts for the largest market share in urinary incontinence devices market. Women are more prone to incontinence than men, owing to factors such as pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause. During each of these events, women can face bladder control issues.

Pregnancy can be a short-term cause of incontinence and bladder control issues. Some women experience incontinence after delivery because of the strain childbirth takes on the pelvic floor muscles. During menopause, the decreasing level of estrogen affects bladder control. However, the prevalence of incontinence is known to increase with age, with up to 75% of women above 65 years reporting an episode of incontinence such as urine leakage, further strengthens market demand for urinary incontinence devices among this segment.



North America accounted for the second largest share of the urinary incontinence devices market by region



The global urinary incontinence devices market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Urinary incontinence devices market in North America is the second-largest regional market. This is due to the growing geriatric population along with rising prevalence of urinary incontinence as well as rapid advancement of healthcare infrastructure.



The industry has long been established in the area, with high early-stage support and adoption by clinicians for research and emerging technologies. It is characterized by significant market penetration of urinary incontinence devices among key end users. However, the population of North America was approximately 375 million in 2023, with 66.8 million people aged 65 and above, a demographic that is particularly at risk of urinary incontinence. Such factors create a favorable environment for the growth of the urinary incontinence devices market in this region.

Research Coverage



This report studies the urinary incontinence devices market based on product, incontinence type, patient type, end user and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

The major players operating in the urinary incontinence devices market are Coloplast Corp (Denmark), B. Braun SE (Germany), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Convatec Inc. (UK), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Cook Group (US), Cardinal Health (US), Laborie (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Teleflex Incorporated (US).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Expanding Geriatric Population Growing Attention to Personal Hygiene Advancements in Home Healthcare Solutions

Restraints Social Stigma Associated with Incontinence Care Products Environmental Concerns Related to Disposal of Urinary Incontinence Products Potential Side-Effects & Complications

Opportunities Technological Advancements in Urinary Incontinence Devices Rapid Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income

Challenges Use of Alternative Treatment Options



Additional Insights Covered

Pricing Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

Regulatory Landscape

Trade Analysis

Patent Analysis

Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Technology Analysis

Investment & Funding Scenario

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Urinary Incontinence Devices Market

Companies Profiled in the Report

Coloplast Corp.

B. Braun SE

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Convatec Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Cardinal Health

Hollister Incorporated

Cook Group

Laborie

Wellspect Healthcare

Caldera Medical

Dynarex Corporation

Advacare Pharma

MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Advin Health Care

Clinimed Limited

Sterimed Group

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KCWW)

Incontrol Medical

Zephyr Surgical Implants

Flexicare (Group) Limited

Stryker

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrahja

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.