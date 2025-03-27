Global Sports Technology Market is set to soar to $68.7B by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%

Delray Beach, FL, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sports technology market is expected to grow from USD 34.25 billion in 2025 to USD 68.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

The market is propelled by expansion in wearable technology, data analytics, and AI technology that optimize performance and reduce injury. Demand for customized fitness experiences and real-time consumer feedback also drive innovation in fitness tracking and smartwatches. The increasing use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for training and fan interaction also creates market opportunities. Increased investment by sponsors, broadcasters, and sports associations, clubs, partnerships & collaborations with leagues and sports companies in sports technology to enhance performance and viewing experience continues to fuel growth. All these, coupled with the increasing popularity of fitness bands, fitness trackers, and smartwatches, drive the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=104958738

List of Players in the Sports Technology Industry:

Apple Inc. (US),

SAMSUNG (South Korea),

Alphabet Inc. (US),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),

IBM (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden),

Catapult (Australia),

Garmin Ltd. (US),

Johnson Controls (Ireland), and

Schneider Electric (France) among others.

Sports Technology Market Segmentation Analysis:

Stadium analytics segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The stadium analytics segment of the sports technology market helps revolutionize stadium operations using data-driven insights. Through the use of AI, IoT, and real-time analytics, stadiums can increase fan engagement and maximize resource allocation. Personalized interactions, including customized promotions, real-time alerts, and AI-based recommendations, enhance audience participation and make the experience more immersive. Broadcast management is enhanced by sophisticated video analytics and automation, enhancing the quality of live coverage, optimizing viewer engagement, and facilitating content distribution to multiple platforms.

Conventional platform segment captured largest share of sports technology market in 2024.

Stable bases for sports technology solutions are built on common platforms with proven technologies to achieve reliable performance and consistency. Such platforms are generic data management systems, video analysis software, and simple analysis programs that are commonly used across the sporting industry. Lacking the sophistication of AI-driven systems, old-school platforms offer stability, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness; the old-school systems are thus considered ideal for budget-constrained organizations or organizations that aim to implement advanced technologies in incremental steps.

China to exhibit highest CAGR in Asia Pacific sports technology market during forecast period

China is going through a sports technology boom fueled by several drivers, such as high government expenditure and hypergrowth in intelligent systems. The government has mapped out a plan to grow the sports industry into a USD 773.0 billion industry by 2025, with a focus on embracing technology in every aspect, from competitive training to public fitness. Technologies such as AI and big data analytics help improve athlete performance, maximize training techniques, and improve the overall sports experience. One such example of this dedication is the introduction of the National Sports Tech Innovation Plan, which has already invested USD 10.0 billion in 2023 since 2016 in R&D to transform sports being played, watched, and analyzed.

Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=104958738

Sports Technology Market Dynamics:

Opportunity: Advent of AI and ML technologies

The convergence of AI and ML technologies has breakthrough potential in the sports tech industry through the transformative power of revolutionized performance analytics, fan experience, and operational effectiveness. Sports entities use Al-based solutions to process large volumes of player data such as biometric readings, movement profiles, and historical performance data to inform decision-making by coaches and trainers; this technology facilitates personalized training programs, injury avoidance methods, and game tactics analysis, ultimately optimizing athlete performance and team cohesion.

Challenge: Complexities in upgrading and replacing legacy systems

Sports technologies work on a network of high-tech hardware, software, and connectivity solutions. These solutions can be very hard to get working together. A range of hardware devices include smart meters, proximity sensors, network switches, relays, gateways, and actuators that must be set up to work together with automation software in an appropriate

manner. However, integrating these devices over traditional infrastructure can be complex, resulting in operational inefficiencies.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=104958738

Attractive Opportunities in the Sports Technology Market