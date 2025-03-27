PSV Ventures Expands Portfolio Investment in Vocodia Holdings

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSV Ventures (“PSV”) announced today that it has increased its holdings in Vocodia Holdings Corp (OTC: VHAI) through additional open-market purchases over the past four months. The additional shares were acquired as a method of lowering PSV Ventures’ overall cost basis since the issuer’s Initial Public Offering last year.

Vocodia Holdings Corp is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions specializing in conversational AI. It provides scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Its Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness.

“As Vocodia encountered numerous challenges in 2024, we believe the company has entered a pivotal growth phase,” PSV Ventures said in a statement. “We are not only confident in the company’s management and its market-defining technology, but we now see substantial potential for revenue acceleration in 2025. This statement reflects our own analysis and not that of the company. We may also contact Vocodia to discuss potential board representation.”

PSV has not disclosed the number of additional shares acquired and may continue to conduct further open-market operations relating to this portfolio holding. PSV also plans to nominate an advisor for consideration by Vocodia shareholders, who may ultimately serve on the company’s Board of Directors

Vocodia was not informed of the transactions in advance and was not involved in PSV’s investment decisions. The disclosure was made voluntarily to maintain regulatory compliance. No SEC filings are currently required in connection with these trades.

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our holdings, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports filed with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Always conduct your own due diligence and consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decisions. This communication is intended solely as a starting point for your research and should not be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. PSV Ventures, its principals and affiliates currently hold a position in Vocodia Holdings Corp., which may be sold at any time without notice. A principal of PSV Ventures also serves as an advisor to Vocodia Holdings and has not received compensation to date, though compensation may be provided in the future.

PSV Ventures

+1 (646) 893-3575-p