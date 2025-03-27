CISO Global achieves profitability

expects at least $34 million in adjusted EBITDA profitable revenue in 2025

Scottsdale, Ariz., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader in AI powered security software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance announced today that the company has achieved a significant profitability milestone in its transformation from a pure cyber services business to a software-led, services-backed enterprise. The company reached unaudited Adjusted EBITDA positivity in the last quarter of 2024 and continues its way to sustained profitability.

CISO Global’s financial success follows a strategic realignment that included the full integration of 13 acquired services businesses, operational efficiencies enabled by its proprietary AI-driven security software, and a shift toward higher-margin software revenue. By leveraging its AI-powered penetration testing and security automation solutions, CISO Global has increased service delivery efficiency, reduced expenses, and expanded margins across its offerings. In addition, the Company recently announced a pay-off of its highest interest term loan obligations, further improving the health of its balance sheet and strengthening its operating position.

"This is a defining moment for CISO Global," said David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global. "Our vision of a software-led business is now a reality, with our AI technology not only enhancing cybersecurity outcomes for our clients but also driving significant financial efficiency. Reaching profitability positions us for sustained, scalable growth. We are grateful for the continued support and dedicated colleagues, vendors, and valued industry partners for their support in reaching this important milestone.”

Looking ahead, CISO Global expects its services business to generate at least $34 million in adjusted EBITDA profitable revenue in 2025. The company is also anticipating an additional $5 million in software-related bookings. The company’s software margins are expected to be approximately 75%, reinforcing its long-term profitability outlook. Additionally, CISO Global's software sales pipeline is robust, as the company actively sells its proprietary AI-driven security solutions to its existing base of 500+ customers and through three established insurance partnerships.

"Our financial discipline and strategic execution have transformed CISO Global into a more resilient and profitable company," said Deb Smith, CFO of CISO Global. "With strong momentum in 2025, we are confident in our ability to drive sustained profitability while expanding our high-margin software business. The stronger-than-anticipated software pipeline, leveraging both our existing customer relationships and insurance partnerships, further supports our long-term growth trajectory.”

As CISO Global continues to scale, it remains committed to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering industry-leading cybersecurity solutions.

About CISO Global, Inc.

CISO Global, Inc. is an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance that delivers comprehensive solutions designed to protect organizations from the latest cyber threats. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, CISO Global offers tailored services to ensure the security and compliance of its clients' digital assets.

Organizations seeking guidance on CMMC compliance and cybersecurity best practices can rely on CISO Global’s expertise. For more information, please visit ciso.inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in proprietary software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief that we have achieved a profitability milestone transforming from a cyber services business to a software-led, services-backed enterprise; we expect to continue the unaudited Adjusted EBITDA positive trend seen in the last quarter of 2024 and continue to expect sustained profitability; our belief that our financial success is due to strategic realignment which included the integration of acquisitions and operational efficiencies; our belief that our AI-driven security software has increased those efficiencies and led to higher margins; our belief in our achievement of profitability as a result of transforming from pure cyber to a software-led services-backed enterprise; our belief in our profitability and its positioning for scalable growth; we anticipate our services business to generate at least $34 million in adjusted EBITDA profitable revenue in 2025; we also expect an additional $5 million in anticipated software-related bookings, with margins of roughly 75%; our belief in the strength of our software pipeline; our belief in the base of our customers and the strength of our partners; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," “predict,” "plan," “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “opportunity,” "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Hilary Meyers

hilary.meyers@ciso.inc

(480) 389-3444