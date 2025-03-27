FE International Advises on the Strategic Acquisition of Oscar Hamilton, a Podcasting Services Provider

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in middle-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Oscar Hamilton, a podcast production service, for an undisclosed amount by a strategic buyer with a background in digital marketing and a rapidly developing portfolio of podcasting services.

Oscar Hamilton provides a suite of services for podcast production, from scripting, audio engineering, and booking guests to forming a final release strategy. The podcasting services industry is projected to grow from USD 2.84 billion in 2023 to USD 17.59 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 29.8%. Demand for the medium continues to grow, consistently providing an avenue for businesses to reach greater audiences with niche interests.

Oscar Hamilton experienced an impressive 45% increase in the year leading up to the acquisition, which noticeably strengthened investor demand and led to its quick acquisition. Both buyer and seller were delighted by the rapid success of the deal, which closed in about 6 weeks.

The FE team played a hands-on role, working diligently with both buyer and seller to compile previously unavailable data that was critical to the transaction and the business’ valuation. “This helped cement FE’s mission-critical role in the transaction,” said Zack Chudry, Associate at FE International. “These efforts directly contributed to a higher, more precise valuation while saving both buyer and seller hours of time organizing and presenting key metrics.”

The quick closure was largely driven by the buyer’s immediate interest in the service and his vision for its expansion, which includes diversifying the marketing stack, applying his expertise to drive scale, and expanding Oscar Hamilton’s reach within the digital marketing and podcasting markets.

Terms of the deal include short-term transitional leadership from the founder as well as the full Oscar Hamilton team of 24 employees. Robust integrity of operations makes the transition process nearly seamless for both parties, allowing the business to keep growing while the founder seeks his next venture.

“Selling Oscar Hamilton represents a meaningful transition—entrusting my vision and our company’s growth to a partner who shares our ambition, ensuring our exceptional team’s hard work will continue to thrive under new leadership,” said Siimon Sander, CEO of Oscar Hamilton.

Learn more about the value of the digital marketing industry in the 2025 Industry Report recently published by the firm.

