Bahrain Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 4.9% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Transport and Renewable Energy Projects

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bahrain's construction industry is expected to grow by 3.5% in real terms in 2025, supported by public and private sector investments in industrial, commercial, and energy construction projects, coupled with the rise in value of tenders awarded.

The total value of tenders awarded grew by 145.2% year on year (YoY) in 2024, preceded by an annual growth of 114.1% in 2023, according to the Tender Board of Bahrain. However, high wage costs, and declining construction loans are expected to pose significant downside risk to the industry's outlook in 2025. According to the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), the average value of outstanding loans and advances to the construction and real estate sector fell by 2.3% in the first eleven months of 2024.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth of 4.9% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investments in transport infrastructure and renewable energy projects aligned with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030. The Vision 2030 includes the BHD11.3 billion ($30 billion) Strategic Projects Plan, unveiled in October 2021, which encompasses 22 national infrastructure projects.

Notable developments include the creation of five new cities - Fasht al-Jarm, Suhaila Island, Fasht al-Azem, Bahrain Bay, and the Hawar Islands - by 2030. Growth over the forecast period will also be driven by investments under the National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP), which targets a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by 2035, compared to 2015 levels and aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Bahrain, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uxz9bo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.