Analysis of the $3.82 Billion Glue Laminated Timber (GLT) Market 2025-2034 by Type, Shape, Application, End Use and Region

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The glue laminated timber market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $3.65 billion in 2024 to $3.82 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising use of glue-laminated timber in numerous industries, rapid growth of the construction industry, increasing demand from building & construction sector, increasing demand from building & construction sector, increasing demand from residential sector.



The glue laminated timber market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for glue-laminated timber products, rapid urbanization, rapid urbanization unprecedented growth in the construction sector, rising government investments in glue-laminated, growing urban populations worldwide stimulate construction activities. Major trends in the forecast period include continuous advancements in architecture and interior designs, sustainable construction, architectural design flexibility, energy efficiency and thermal performance, green building certifications.



The expanding construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the glue laminated timber market in the coming years. For example, in February 2024, the United States Census Bureau reported that capital expenditures on construction activities rose from $45 billion in 2021 to $53.7 billion in 2022, marking a 19.4% increase. As a result, the rapid expansion of the construction industry is fueling the demand for glue laminated timber.



Leading companies in the glue laminated timber market are focusing on innovative product development, such as timber-framed solar carports, to strengthen their competitive position. For example, in September 2024, Innoventum AB, a Sweden-based renewable energy firm, introduced timber-framed solar carports. Constructed mainly from glue-laminated timber (glulam), these carports have a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional steel alternatives. They can be made from sustainably sourced wood types, including larch, Douglas fir, and oak. Timber solar carports are customizable to suit various spaces and requirements, available either as kits or fully installed solutions with flexible lengths and configurations to fit different parking layouts.



In January 2022, Binderholz Group, an Australian timber company, completed the acquisition of BSW Timber Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening Binderholz's foothold in the expanding British market, characterized by significant demand for sawn timber, solid wood, timber construction, and do-it-yourself (DIY) products. BSW Timber Ltd., based in Scotland, is a key player in the manufacturing of timber products, including glue-laminated timber (glulam). The acquisition aligns with Binderholz Group's commitment to capitalizing on growth opportunities and enhancing its presence in key markets.



Europe was the largest region in the glue laminated timber market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the glue laminated timber market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the glue laminated timber market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) By Type: Premium Grade; Framing Grade; Industrial Grade; Architectural Grade

2) By Shape: Straight; Curved; Custom

3) By Application: Floor And Roof Beams; Replacement; Household Framing; Window And Door Headers; Supporting Columns; Ridge And Curved Beams

4) By End-Use: Building And Construction; Architecture



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Glue Laminated Timber market report include:

Stora Enso Oyj

Boise Cascade Company

Canfor Corporation

Binderholz GmbH

Pfeifer Holding GmbH

Western Forest Products Inc.

Holzindustrie Schweighofer GmbH

Forest Timber Engineering Ltd

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Setra Group AB

W. u. J. Derix GmbH & Co. KG

Eugen Decker GmbH & Co. KG

Eacom Timber Corporation

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

B&K Structures Ltd.

D.R. Johnson Wood Innovations LLC

Structural Wood Systems Inc.

Wiehag GmbH

HASSLACHER Holding GmbH

Schilliger Holz AG

Nordic Engineered Wood

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Glulam Ltd.

Calvert Company Inc.

Rubner Holzbau GmbH

EcoCurves BV

Meiken Lamwood Corp.

