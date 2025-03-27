AIA Group 2025: Innovation, Insurtech and Strategic Tech Collaborations

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: AIA Group 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into AIA Group's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

AIA Group is a life insurance group. It offers life insurance, medical insurance, accident protection insurance, critical illness insurance, disability protection insurance, and savings and investment plans to individuals. It offers employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. The group's products and services serve to the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals and corporate clients across various industries. The group utilizes an extensive network of agents, partners, and employees to distribute its offerings.



The report provides information and insights into AIA's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnership, Investments & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

Companies Featured include:

Qumata

AiDa Technologies

WhiteCoat

BlackRock

BNY

Fortude

BNP

Vymo

TNG Digital

ZA Tech

