Assessing the US$134 Billion Stock Trading and Investing Applications Market, 2029 - Technological Advancements, Mobile Trading, AI, and Pre-IPO Share Trading Shaping the Landscape

The stock trading and investing applications market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $52.89 billion in 2024 to $63.88 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in the alternative investment options, increased changing investor behaviors, increased accessibility to financial markets, growth in demand for high-speed internet connectivity, increased role of retail investors.



The stock trading and investing applications market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $134.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in the self-directed investors, rising of digital platforms, increasing awareness of security measures, rising digital stock trading and investing, rising use of smartphones.

Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, mobile trading and apps, integration of artificial intelligence and automation, integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), pre-IPO share trading.



The increasing utilization of internet and social media platforms is anticipated to drive the expansion of the stock trading and investing applications market in the foreseeable future. For example, data from February 2023 provided by Meltwater, a Netherlands-based software company, reveals a 0.3% increase in internet users in the UK, totaling 66.11 million, with 35 million members on LinkedIn and 28.75 million Instagram users. LinkedIn's potential ad reach in the UK also rose by 2.9% during the same period.



Major players in the stock trading and investing applications market are directing their efforts toward the development of sophisticated solutions such as mobile trading platforms to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in May 2023, Geojit Financial Services, an India-based investment services company, unveiled FLIP, its latest mobile trading platform. FLIP is tailored to offer traders and investors a versatile and comprehensive trading experience, equipped with cutting-edge features. It facilitates trading across multiple asset classes, including equity, IPOs, bonds, futures, options, commodities, and currencies, while also offering advanced functionalities such as portfolio insights, technical and fundamental research, advanced charting capabilities through TradingView, and a transaction and investment dashboard summary. Geojit FLIP aims to empower clients with smarter and more successful investment and trading decisions by providing a seamless, secure, and feature-rich trading environment.



In March 2022, Plus500 Ltd., a UK-based financial services and investment company, completed the acquisition of EZ Invest Securities Co. Ltd., a Japan-based entity, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is strategically positioned to bolster Plus500's presence in the Japanese market, particularly within the stock trading and investing applications sector. Plus500 aims to leverage its financial prowess and technology-driven tools to expand its footprint in Japan and capitalize on emerging opportunities. EZ Invest Securities Co. Ltd., known for its EzInvest Mobile platform, offers users easier access to actively manage their investment portfolios, thereby aligning with Plus500's vision to enhance accessibility and efficiency in the trading landscape.



North America was the largest region in the stock trading and investing applications market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the stock trading and investing applications market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the stock trading and investing applications market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) By Platform: Mobile; Web-Based

2) By Operating System: iPhone Operating System (iOS); Android; Other Operating Systems

3) By Instruments: Stocks; Cryptocurrencies; Exchange-Traded Funds Or Mutual Funds; Derivatives; Other Instruments

4) By End-user: Retail; Institutional



1) By Mobile: iOS; Android; Cross-Platform

2) By Web-Based: Desktop Web (Browser-Based); Cloud-Based Platforms; Progressive Web Apps (PWAs)



