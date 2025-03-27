Analysis of the US$20 Billion Transaction Monitoring Market, 2025-2029 & 2034

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transaction Monitoring Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The transaction monitoring market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $17.14 billion in 2024 to $19.98 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing use of online payment methods, increased e-commerce transactions, convenient and secure transaction, increase in the number of banking transactions and facility of online banking, increasing need for real-time detection of suspicious activities.



The transaction monitoring market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $36.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing digital transactions, rise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain transactions, growing sophistication of financial cyber threats, increase in the deployment of transaction monitoring systems, growing demand for online shopping.

Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of the transaction monitoring system, integration of advanced technologies, advancement in transaction monitoring solution incorporating AI and ML, integration of data visualization tools for intuitive transaction analysis, adoption of cloud-based transaction monitoring solutions for scalability.



The increasing prevalence of cryptocurrencies and blockchain transactions is projected to drive the growth of the transaction monitoring market in the future. For example, in September 2024, a report from Security.org, a US-based non-governmental organization, indicated that cryptocurrency ownership among American adults had increased to 40%, up from 30% in 2023, translating to approximately 93 million individuals participating in the crypto market. Thus, the rise of cryptocurrencies and blockchain transactions is fueling the growth of the transaction monitoring market.



Major companies are leveraging advanced solutions such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms. For example, Fenergo Ltd., an Ireland-based SaaS company specializing in financial technology solutions, introduced a KYC and transaction compliance solution in June 2023. This solution provides real-time customer intelligence and continuous monitoring capabilities, leveraging identity verification and transaction tracking to identify suspicious behavior such as money laundering and adhere to anti-money laundering regulations. Its smart technology streamlines transaction analysis, consolidates data from various sources, and minimizes false positives.



In April 2022, Fenergo Ltd. further bolstered its position in the transaction monitoring market by acquiring Sentinels, a Netherlands-based AI-powered transaction monitoring company. This strategic acquisition enhances Fenergo's suite of offerings, enabling end-to-end Software as a Service (SaaS)-based client lifecycle management (CLM) with advanced transaction monitoring capabilities, solidifying its standing as a leader in the financial technology sector.



North America was the largest region in the transaction monitoring market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the transaction monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the transaction monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Solution; Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs); Large Companies

4) By Application Area: Anti-Money Laundering; Customer Identity Management; Fraud Detection And Prevention; Compliance Management

5) By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Government And Defense; Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications; Retail; Healthcare; Energy And Utilities; Manufacturing; Other Verticals



Subsegments:



1) By Solution: Transaction Monitoring Software; Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Solutions; Machine Learning-Based Solutions; Data Analytics Solutions; Case Management Solutions

2) By Services: Managed Services; Consulting Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Integration Services



Key Companies Profiled:



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $36.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Transaction Monitoring market report include:

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Fiserv Inc.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Refinitiv Limited

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

NICE Systems Ltd.

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Protiviti Inc

Software AG

CaseWare International Inc.

EastNets

Jumio Corporation

Bottomline Technologies Inc.

Acuant Inc.

ACTICO GmbH

ComplyAdvantage Ltd.

Infrasoft Technologies Limited

Beam Solutions Inc

ComplianceWise B.V.

Complyadvantage

