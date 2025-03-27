CrowdStreet Moves Its Headquarters to New York City with New Office in Manhattan, Signaling Next Phase of Company Growth and Expansion

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStreet, the direct-access private market investment platform dedicated to helping members reach their financial ambitions, today announced that it has moved its headquarters to New York City with the opening of its new office in Manhattan. With more than 3,000 square feet in the historic 10 East 40th Street Mercantile Building, the new space marks the company’s official foray into one of the world’s leading financial hubs. The company’s previous headquarters were in Austin, Texas.

The five-year lease, which begins this month, will enable CrowdStreet’s executive team to expand its business relationships and source new investment opportunities in the financial and business capital of the world. The office expansion will also enable CrowdStreet to host exclusive member-only events, and provide networking events for financial, business and commercial real estate communities.

"New York City is a dynamic hub for innovation and business growth, and our expansion represents a strategic initiative that marks an important new chapter for the company,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of CrowdStreet. “Our increased footprint will enable us to better serve our members, attract some of the best talent in the world, and strengthen our leadership in providing direct access to private market investment opportunities.”

The new office comes on the heels of CrowdStreet’s recent executive team expansion, including Chief Executive Officer John Imbriglia, Chief Marketing Officer Rodes Ponzer, and Chief Operating Officer Shaun Mulreed. The growing leadership team will leverage the dedicated space to enhance collaboration, ensure better brand coordination and integration, and provide direct, in-person access to critical leadership.

Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Genni Combes and General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer Kristen Howell were recently named to The Financial Technology Report’s Top 50 Women Leaders in Financial Technology of 2024 for their outstanding work in the fintech sector. This honor celebrates their leadership and innovation within the space, further solidifying CrowdStreet’s position at the forefront of the private market industry.

"Today represents a key milestone in CrowdStreet’s growth strategy. By establishing a presence in one of the world’s most vibrant economic markets, we are well positioned to drive greater innovation, foster stronger partnerships, and fuel greater scale,” said Shaun Mulreed, Chief Operating Officer of CrowdStreet.

CrowdStreet aims to deliver an industry-leading experience for its members through a seamless and intuitive investor interface. The platform offers tools that ensure members have clear, actionable data to track the financial health and progress of their investments. As of February 2025, the company’s thousands of members have invested billions of dollars through CrowdStreet’s platform, where they have accessed more than 800 investment opportunities.

About CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through direct-access private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, CrowdStreet is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth. Learn more at https://www.crowdstreet.com/.

