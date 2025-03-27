Kartoon Studios to Report Q4 2024 Results Pre-Market on March 31

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) today announced that the company will report Q4 2024 results pre-market on March 31. A press release will be available via Globe Newswire and posted at www.kartoonstudios.com.

In addition, Kartoon Studios will stream a video Q&A session with CEO Andy Heyward and CFO Brian Parisi, hosted by Bryce McNallie of the popular McNallie Money Podcast. The interview will be posted shortly after Q4 results are announced via the company’s social media channels, including X, LinkedIn, and Instagram. It can also be viewed via the company’s YouTube Channel and the McNallie Money Podcast.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, produces top brands for third parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG, one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly-owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Xbox, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.

For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

