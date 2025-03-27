B2B Go-to-Market Leader to Drive Growth for Chief Outsiders SaaS Clients

CUPERTINO, CA, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tadashi Egami, a sales and marketing executive with extensive experience driving profitable business growth for mid-sized service companies in the B2B space across communications, healthcare, HR management, and technology, will now drive client success as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Egami joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“Committed to continuous learning and innovation in his field of expertise, Tad tackles challenges across the entire customer journey to drive growth and enhance customer value,” said Karen Hayward, West Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add his deep service and SaaS industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

According to the Chief Outsiders website, Egami builds and rebuilds start-ups and mid-sized businesses through customer-centric strategies and solutions. Leveraging his extensive background in growth marketing, account management, sales operations, customer success, field marketing, and product marketing, he provides expert leadership, insights, and guidance to clients and stakeholders.

Services/ SaaS Marketing Leadership

As a Chief Outsiders Services/SaaS-focused Fractional CMO, Egami brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, at an HR Services company, he drove a 74% YoY increase in leads in the first year with an additional 40% in year two while staying within the modeled cost of acquisition targets and budget. And at a dynamic CCaaS provider, he directly managed $200 million+ in ARR and achieved 115% of the upsell plan.

Egami’s executive experience includes roles as CEO, Founder at Lifecycle Management LLC, Chief Marketing Officer for ProService, and Sr. Vice President, Strategic Marketing/Sales Enablement at Fusion Connect. Prior roles include Director of Marketing at LifeScan, Americas Marketing Manager for Ericsson (formerly Redback Networks), and Senior Product Manager at Philips Medical Systems, New Ventures Group.

To support his successful executive career, Egami earned a Master of Business Administration from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management and a Master of Engineering Management from the McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Chief Outsiders

Mid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.

CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.

Team OutsidersTM leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsSM OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team OutsidersTM. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth GearsTM process.

