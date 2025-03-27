GeoRedox Announces New Stimulated Geologic Hydrogen Approach and Strategic Partnership with Sage Geosystems

BOSTON, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoRedox Corporation (GeoRedox) announced today it's launching its Advanced Weathering Enhancement (AWE) technology to produce stimulated geologic hydrogen (SGH) at low-cost and at scale. Additionally, the company announced a new partnership with Sage Geosystems (Sage) to cooperate in the design, construction, and operation of an advanced field demonstration to produce SGH and to collaborate in future production projects. The partnership will include sharing of related technical expertise, data, and resources necessary for project planning and implementation.

This effort builds on recent progress created by discoveries around the world of sizable deposits of geologic hydrogen that have accumulated in the earth’s crust through naturally occurring processes. Using advanced drilling and subsurface engineering techniques adapted from the oil and gas industry in combination with GeoRedox’s AWE technology, the collaboration with Sage seeks to accelerate those processes in much more widely distributed source rocks. The approach has the potential to enable the production of ultra-low-cost, carbon-free geologic hydrogen close to existing industrial hydrogen markets, and to provide hydrogen at large-scale carbon-free liquid fuel production in the future.

According to ARPA-E, U.S. Department of Energy, while the supply of naturally accumulating hydrogen, in and of itself, can enhance the U.S. energy economy, reduced iron minerals within the Earth’s crust have the theoretical potential to produce even more hydrogen from reactions within the subsurface. Using stimulated mineralogical processes could yield larger quantities of hydrogen than what are produced naturally. Thus, engineering the production of subsurface hydrogen could yield a substantial source of clean energy.

“This collaboration brings together unmatched breadth and depth of experience in geoscience and advanced subsurface engineering to make stimulated geologic hydrogen a reality,” said GeoRedox President Robert Stoner. “Our demonstration project will simultaneously validate our geochemical and thermodynamic models and at the same time show that we can deliver commercially compelling outcomes in real-world settings. We expect our hydrogen to compete unsubsidized in the 100-megaton existing global hydrogen market – and that’s just a beginning.”

“Stimulated geologic hydrogen represents a new use case for the cutting-edge technologies we’ve developed at Sage,” said Cindy Taff, CEO of Sage. “Our work with GeoRedox positions Sage on the ground floor of a new global opportunity that we expect to grow alongside our Pressure Geothermal businesses.”

GeoRedox’s partnership with Sage to develop stimulated geologic hydrogen signals a significant step forward in the use of subsurface knowledge and resources to create a secure new global energy economy.

Construction of the field demonstration site is expected to begin in 2026.

About GeoRedox Corporation

GeoRedox Corporation is a Boston-based early-stage technology developer founded in 2024 by a group of scientists and engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) based in Boston, Massachusetts. It has developed proprietary technology for producing ultralow cost stimulated geologic hydrogen from a wide variety of rocks and formations. For more information, visit www.georedox.com.

About Sage Geosystems

Sage Geosystems is a leader in the next-generation geothermal industry, pioneering the use of Pressure Geothermal. Pressure Geothermal leverages both the heat and the pressure of the earth to enable three applications: energy storage, power generation and district heating. Sage is enabling geothermal to be deployable globally. For more information, visit www.sagegeosystems.com

