High Impact CPG and Technology Executive to Drive Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

GREATER BOSTON AREA, MA, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyotsna Makkar, a high-impact marketing executive with skills across brand strategy and marketing transformation at leading Technology and CPG companies, will now drive client revenue growth as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Makkar joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).

“Jo’s expertise in building strong brand and product value propositions, optimizing demand generation engines, and designing frictionless customer experiences helps position businesses for market expansion and category-leading growth,” said Deborah Fell, Northeast Region Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to add her deep technology and consumer goods industry experience to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

According to the Chief Outsiders website, Makkar works with CEOs of B2B SaaS, Technology, and CPG companies to drive growth by building competitively advantaged brands, executing high-impact go-to-market strategies, and establishing foundational growth capabilities. She builds Marketing into a predictable revenue driver, whether scaling SaaS businesses, revitalizing consumer brands, or leading marketing transformation in global enterprises.

Consumer and Technology Marketing Leadership

As a Chief Outsiders Consumer-focused Fractional CMO, Makkar brings deep industry experience to drive growth at client companies. For example, before joining Chief Outsiders, she led the market re-entry for a mid-market consumer technology company, scaling revenue 4X. She drove global and regional marketing strategy, data-driven growth planning, and marketing transformation at a large Technology company. She also established brand and category leadership for a CPG company’s beverages (25% growth) and salty snacks (14% growth) portfolio.

Makkar’s executive marketing experience includes roles as Director, Global Marketing Strategy and Operations at Microsoft Washington, Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft India, Head of Marketing at Nokia India and EVP Marketing for PepsiCo India. To support her successful executive marketing career, Makkar earned a Master’s in Business Economics from the University of Delhi in New Delhi, India.

