Haivision Unveils Falkon X2: Pushing the Boundaries of 5G Video Transmission for Live Broadcasting

MONTREAL, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX:HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, proudly introduces Falkon X2, the game-changing 5G mobile video transmitter that pushes the boundaries of live broadcast contribution with pristine 4K UHD video, ultra-low latency, and maximum portability.

Designed for broadcasters who thrive on delivering the highest-quality live coverage of sports, breaking news, and events from even the most remote corners of the globe, Falkon X2 sets a new standard for reliability, versatility, and innovation in live production. Dual-modem, quad-antenna 5G technology with state-of-the-art 2x2 MIMO support ensures seamless connectivity, long range, and maximum efficiency, even under challenging conditions.

From its sleek, lightweight design to its intuitive touchscreen interface, Falkon X2 is engineered with field teams in mind—making live streaming easier, faster, and incredibly dynamic. Whether camera-mounted or carried in a backpack, this cutting-edge transmitter liberates storytellers to focus on the action with full freedom of movement, while its integrated rechargeable battery supports hours of uninterrupted transmission.

Beyond portability, Falkon X2 redefines operational efficiency with remote management, enabling master control teams to take the reins from anywhere, while on-site broadcasters focus on capturing the moments that matter most. And with capabilities like 4:2:2 10-bit HDR video and both SDI and HDMI inputs, Falkon X2 is set to empower visual storytelling in its most vivid and engaging form.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Falkon X2, which sets a new standard in live video transmission over bonded cellular," said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer at Haivision. "With the Falkon X2, broadcasters now have a highly efficient solution to deliver pristine live video over any network while maximizing the benefits of the latest 5G infrastructure. These products embody our commitment to innovation and excellence for live video contribution over any network."

The key advantages of Haivision Falkon X2:

Ultra-low latency live transmission: Send live video over cellular networks, including public and private 5G.

Send live video over cellular networks, including public and private 5G. Pristine quality video: Up to 4K/UHD resolutions and 4:2:2 10-bit color precision.

Up to 4K/UHD resolutions and 4:2:2 10-bit color precision. Easy to use: Built-in touchscreen user interface and responsive, browser UI for computer or mobile device.

Built-in touchscreen user interface and responsive, browser UI for computer or mobile device. Built for mobility: Lightweight design supporting HEVC and H.264 encoding. Portable and camera-mountable with internal battery.

Lightweight design supporting HEVC and H.264 encoding. Portable and camera-mountable with internal battery. Advanced feature-rich, capabilities: Recording and file forwarding for when live streaming is not possible. Intercom, video returns, and data bridge to facilitate communications with field teams.

Recording and file forwarding for when live streaming is not possible. Intercom, video returns, and data bridge to facilitate communications with field teams. Total production freedom: Remote cloud controls and built-in user-friendly interfaces.

Come see Haivision and Falkon X2 at the 2025 NAB Show and experience how you can take your live broadcasts to another level. See the Haivision website for more information or book a one-on-one meeting with a Haivision video expert at NAB here: haivision.com/events/nab-2025/.



About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.



