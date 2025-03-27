Australian Open 2025 Scores Big: $84 Million in Sponsorship, $55 Million in Media Revenue

The 2025 Australian Open cemented its status as a global sporting spectacle, generating $84.32 million in sponsorship revenue and $55.16 million in domestic media revenue. With 35 sponsors - including newcomers Red Bull, M&M's, and Pirelli - the tournament demonstrated strong commercial appeal. The men's singles final drew 4.2 million viewers in Australia and 35 million globally in Italy, highlighting the growing international interest. Champions Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys each earned $2.17 million, as the total prize pool hit a record $60 million, a 119% increase since 2016. This post-event report provides a detailed look at media reach, sponsor impact, ticketing, and prize money evolution for the Grand Slam's 2025 edition.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - Australian Open 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An analysis of the recent 2025 Australian Open, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

The 2025 Australian Open generated $55.16 million in domestic media revenue. The 2025 Australian Open men's singles final saw a national TV reach of 4.2 million viewers on Australian commercial broadcasters Nine. The post-match presentation for the men's singles final saw a reach of just over 2 million in Australia, and an average audience of 699,000. Italy, where Jannik Sinner is form, the final attracted 35 million viewers on the Nove and Eurosport channels.

The estimated annual sponsorship revenue for 2025 Australian Open is $84.32 million. 35 brands sponsored the 2025 edition of the Australian Open Championships. Out of these 35 brands, Kia have the largest deal with the 2025 Australian Open in terms of annual value. Six new brands have formed partnerships with the 2025 Australian Open: Red Bull, Pirelli, M&M's, Waterdrop, EZZ Life Science, and Grey Goose.

The total prize pool for the 2025 edition of the Australian Open was $60,041338. There were prize money increases in every round with the men's and women's singles championships, Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys, both took home $2,178,190. Runners-up, Alexander Zherev and Aryna Sabalenka both earned $1,182,446. The prize money for the Australian Open Championships has increased 119% from $27,378,116 in 2016.

This report provides an overview of the recent 2025 Australian Open, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction

2. Media Landscape

  • Australian Open 2025 Media Revenue
  • Australian Open 2025 Viewership
  • Australian Open 2025 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the World

3. Sponsorship Landscape

  • Australian Open 2025 Sponsorship Portfolio
  • Australian Open 2025 Sponsorship Breakdown

4. Prize Money

  • Australian Open 2025 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

  • Australian Open 2025 Attendance & Ticketing Breakdown

Company Coverage Includes:

  • Kia
  • Rolex
  • Luzhou Laojiao
  • Emirates Airline
  • Ralph Lauren
  • Asahi
  • Dunlop
  • Haier
  • Red Bull
  • Bondi Sands
  • New Balance
  • Infosys
  • ANZ
  • MasterCard
  • Pirelli
  • Google Pixel
  • Louis Vuitton
  • M&M's
  • Waterdrop
  • Chemist Warehouse
  • Safety Culture
  • Squealing Pig
  • EZZ Life Science
  • ABC Bullion
  • Yonex
  • Luckin Coffee
  • Grey Goose
  • Marriott Hotels & Resorts
  • Aperol
  • Chubb
  • Canadian Club
  • Visit Victoria
  • CyberCX
  • Piper-Heidsieck
  • Ticketmaster

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3i2ic

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Sporting Goods and Equipment
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data