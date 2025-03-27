Australian Open 2025 Scores Big: $84 Million in Sponsorship, $55 Million in Media Revenue

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - Australian Open 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2025 Australian Open, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



The 2025 Australian Open generated $55.16 million in domestic media revenue. The 2025 Australian Open men's singles final saw a national TV reach of 4.2 million viewers on Australian commercial broadcasters Nine. The post-match presentation for the men's singles final saw a reach of just over 2 million in Australia, and an average audience of 699,000. Italy, where Jannik Sinner is form, the final attracted 35 million viewers on the Nove and Eurosport channels.



The estimated annual sponsorship revenue for 2025 Australian Open is $84.32 million. 35 brands sponsored the 2025 edition of the Australian Open Championships. Out of these 35 brands, Kia have the largest deal with the 2025 Australian Open in terms of annual value. Six new brands have formed partnerships with the 2025 Australian Open: Red Bull, Pirelli, M&M's, Waterdrop, EZZ Life Science, and Grey Goose.



The total prize pool for the 2025 edition of the Australian Open was $60,041338. There were prize money increases in every round with the men's and women's singles championships, Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys, both took home $2,178,190. Runners-up, Alexander Zherev and Aryna Sabalenka both earned $1,182,446. The prize money for the Australian Open Championships has increased 119% from $27,378,116 in 2016.

