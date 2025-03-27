VanillaSoft Announces Changes to Leadership Team

Gatineau, Quebec and Austin, Texas, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft , a leading sales engagement technology company, has announced some key changes to their leadership team.

Paul McGee , who joined VanillaSoft in February 2024, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations. In this new role, Paul will align all of the organization’s customer-facing activities, and will oversee VanillaSoft’s Support, Success and Sales Engineering, and Product Management teams.

Shawn Finder , who joined VanillaSoft through the company’s acquisition of Autoklose in 2020, has been promoted to Vice-President of Business Development. In this role, Shawn will be instrumental in driving VanillaSoft’s growth through strategic partnerships, sales expansion, and new business opportunities.

“Both Paul and Shawn have played key roles as part of our leadership team since joining VanillaSoft,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “In their new roles, both will continue to develop and enhance the VanillaSoft platform, how the organization is viewed by our partners and customers, and will help us to continue to strategically expand our business as we look to continue to grow in the enterprise space.”

To learn more about the VanillaSoft Leadership Team, visit https://vanillasoft.com/company/leadership-team .