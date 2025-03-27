Crypto Analyst Gives $38 XRP Price Target In 2025, How Remittix Could Be The Next Payments Giant

New York, NY, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ripple token is up in profits now, thanks to the resolution of its lawsuits against the SEC. Now, the project is set to realize its true potential in terms of Ripple price and use cases in the crypto market.





While the Ripple price just started trading up on XRP charts, a new PayFi token has been planned to oust Ripple from its pedestal in the DeFi sector. Remittix has been the toast of the market since its presale started in January, and traders can't seem to get enough RTX tokens.

Why Remittix, and how will the new token compete with Ripple? We have answers right here.

Ripple Vs SEC: Positive News As SEC Drops Lawsuit

The Ripple Labs CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, was pleased to announce the latest updates on Ripple's ongoing lawsuit against the SEC on Wednesday. He posted a video on his Twitter/X account stating that the Commission had dropped the charges leveled against Ripple over four years ago.

In 2020, the SEC sued Ripple Labs for sales of unregistered securities during its ICO, claiming a fine of about $4.2 billion from the crypto project. Since then, both parties have been in a legal battle of sorts, one that seemed to have reached some resolution of sorts in 2023.

After a New York judge ruled in favor of Ripple in August 2023, the SEC appealed the ruling, elongating the timeline for the suit. All these activities left the Ripple price below the dollar for most of the past four years, as the token only got some respite last November.

Ripple Price Prediction: What Does The Future Hold For XRP?





For now, the Commission’s decision to drop the lawsuit is still subject to vote and approval by the SEC, but the resolution has been completed. Ripple is free from the bearish atmosphere created by the lawsuit, and the token has been in a bullish swing since the news on Wednesday.

The Ripple price is about 9.24% up on the weekly charts, and the sentiments around a Ripple spike are rising considerably. XRP is currently trading at $2.37, looking to break resistance levels at $2.50 and cross the $3 psychological barrier to embark on a full rally. Some of the experts are even predicting a rally to $38 for the XRP token.

But the first step has been completed. Now, it's a full-scale race between Ripple and the new Remittix token for the most appealing platform. Ripple is currently the third-highest token project by market cap, but Remittix is about to pull off massive returns this year.

Remittix: A Portal To Smoother Crypto Withdrawals

Ripple has made a huge impact as a payment platform for transferring crypto assets, even across country borders. However, the Ripple project has features that are best modified for corporate use.

On the other hand, Remittix is all about making crypto withdrawals easier for crypto users. At the moment, there are no channels that facilitate the transfer of cryptos directly into fiat accounts–that’s what Remittix is offering.

With Remittix, all that users ever need is the details of the receiving fiat bank account and gas fee payments. The steps to sending cryptos to the bank account are simple, and the transactions are untraceable back to the blockchain, adding an extra layer of privacy and anonymity to the transfer process.

The Remittix API requires the receiver's details, including the account name, account number, and the fiat bank number that the user wants to send the cryptos to. After inputting all that and the amount of crypto to be sent, the user pays for gas and approves the transaction.

From there, the smart contract generated for that transaction takes over, converting the crypto assets into the appropriate fiat currency and sending it to the recipient's bank account. As is typical with blockchain transactions, Remittix transfers are quick, safe, and anonymous.

No extra charges, no glitches, and very anonymous transactions–there’s no user that will not be drawn to the Remittix platform sooner or later.

Invest Early–Get Your RTX Tokens Today!

Already, investors and traders are spotting the potential for profits on Remittix, and that's why they are all over the presale website. The RTX coins are also selling at bargain rates, costing only $0.0743, although they will only keep rising in value.

Get some for your crypto portfolio today, and watch the ROI roll in. A bullish wave is coming, and Remittix is ready for it–you should be, too!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.