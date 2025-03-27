AgriForce Growing Systems to Participate in Entrepreneurs’ Organization Event at Morgan Stanley’s New York City Offices

Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jolie Kahn, CEO of AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd., a NASDAQ listed company (NASDAQ:AGRI), will be a panelist on "The Art of the Acquisition; Growing Your Company Using Mergers and Acquisitions". The event will be hosted by Morgan Stanley at their offices in New York City on the evening of March 27th at 6pm EST. The event is being produced by the New York chapter of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), a global membership organization of over 20,000 members who are CEOs of companies with revenues in excess of $1 million. Currently over 100 CEOs are registered for the event.

Ms. Kahn will be discussing AgriFORCE's recent acquisitions of Bitcoin mining facilities and how the recent shift to operating in the Bitcoin mining and crypto currency space has impacted the Company’s culture, operating systems, and financial reporting systems.

Co-moderating the discussion will be Richard Levychin, CPA, a Managing Partner in the New York City offices of the global accounting firm, Galleros Robinson, and an independent board director for AgriFORCE. Mr. Levychin chairs the Company's Audit Committee and serves on the Company's Mergers and Acquisitions and Compensation Committees.

