Toll Brothers Announces New Sanderling Bay Community Now Open in Pawleys Island, South Carolina

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Sanderling Bay, an intimate community of luxury homes in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. Located just minutes from the beach, Sanderling Bay presents an extraordinary opportunity for residents to embrace a coastal lifestyle. The community is located at Petigru Drive and Martin Luther King Road in Pawleys Island and is now open for sale by appointment at an off-site Sales Center.

Sanderling Bay is an intimate community of just 22 single-story homes offering the opportunity to create a dream escape in a quiet beach town. Residents can spend their days relaxing at Litchfield Beach, golfing at any of this area’s top clubs, or exploring the exciting shopping and dining in nearby Myrtle Beach.

“Sanderling Bay offers a serene setting in Pawleys Island, just minutes from Litchfield Beach and with excellent shopping and dining in nearby Georgetown and Myrtle Beach,” said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “This community features three thoughtful home designs with beautiful open floor plans and well-appointed kitchens. Customers will also appreciate the array of designer options available to personalize their home at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.”

Homes in Sanderling Bay feature three unique home designs with prices starting from $449,995. The single-family homes offer 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2-car garages, with options for additional loft spaces in select designs.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Beautiful quick move-in homes with a curated selection of Designer Appointed Features are also available at Sanderling Bay, with move-in dates as early as July 2025.

Residents of Sanderling Bay will enjoy the peace of mind that comes with Toll Brothers' quality craftsmanship, superior customer service, and the promise of an outstanding home building experience. For more information, home shoppers are invited to call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

