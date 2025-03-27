Aspen Institute's Center for Rising Generations Announces Rising Generations Summit to Empower the Next Generation of Leaders

Washington, D.C., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aspen Institute’s recently established Center for Rising Generations (CRG) is proud to announce the inaugural Rising Generations Summit, an action-oriented one-day event designed to elevate youth voices and equip the next generation of leaders with the tools to drive meaningful change on the issues that matter to them—locally and globally. Taking place in Washington, D.C. on June 7, 2025, the event will bring together more than 100 exceptional youth delegates from all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, alongside adults and chaperones, for a day of training, networking, and a dynamic youth-led policy organization fair.

The Center for Rising Generations at the Aspen Institute was established in 2024 through a transformational investment from the Bezos Family Foundation. Enhancing youth and young adult leadership is a key pillar of the Aspen Institute’s strategic plan, and the Rising Generations Summit represents a critical opportunity to ignite the leadership potential and civic engagement of young people around the country.

“Young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow—they are driving change today,” said Kaya Henderson, Executive Vice President and Executive Director of the Center for Rising Generations. “This summit is a groundbreaking opportunity for young people to learn with and from each other, expand the resources at their disposal to make change, and develop the skills to create a lasting impact in their communities. Young people deserve a seat at the table, and CRG is committed to ensuring that they don’t just have a seat but that they are leading the conversation. This is more than just a gathering—we are launching a movement.”

“This is an important convening for our organization,” said Dan Porterfield, President and CEO of the Aspen Institute. “Our vision is for civil dialogue, civic engagement, and leadership development to become an integral part of the journey to adulthood for young people in the United States and around the world.”

The Rising Generations Summit will feature a robust agenda including training sessions on solutions-oriented dialogue and civic engagement; networking opportunities with mentors, outside groups, and fellow young leaders; a policy fair showcasing leading youth policy organizations from across the country; and spotlight conversations with changemakers.

Selected through a competitive national application process, the youth delegates will represent the breadth of youth experiences across backgrounds, viewpoints, and geographies. The convening will empower participants with the skills, knowledge, and networks to influence and advance solutions to critical challenges in their communities.

To further support youth delegates, CRG will introduce a CRG Ambassadors Program, pairing young adults aged 19-24 with youth delegates to provide mentorship and guidance throughout their journey. This peer-powered support system will create meaningful bridges between youth delegates and adult stakeholders, fostering deeper collaboration and understanding.

Applications for the Rising Generations Summit are now open. Young leaders aged 14-18 are encouraged to apply by April 18, 2025. Travel and accommodations for youth delegates and adult chaperones will be provided and covered by the Center for Rising Generations. More information and the application can be found on the CRG website.

The Center for Rising Generations (CRG) is dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders through civil dialogue, civic engagement, and leadership development. CRG provides platforms for young leaders to connect, collaborate, and drive meaningful change at the local, national, and global levels. For more information, visit CRG website.

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization whose purpose is to ignite human potential to build understanding and create new possibilities for a better world. Founded in 1949, the Institute drives change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve society’s greatest challenges. It is headquartered in Washington, DC and has a campus in Aspen, Colorado, as well as an international network of partners. For more information, visit www.aspeninstitute.org.