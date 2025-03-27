Wreaths Across America Celebrates 17 Carriers for 10+ Years of Service as Honor Fleet Members

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly celebrates seventeen transportation partners reaching ten or more years of service as an “Honor Fleet” member. WAA’s Honor Fleet is responsible for transporting and delivering millions of veterans’ wreaths across the United States. In 2024, 739 loads of veterans’ wreaths were hauled by 397 trucking companies to over 4,900 participating locations, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Trucking partners are the backbone of the nonprofit’s annual wreath laying event, which is why today, the following partners are being honored for their tireless efforts, generosity, and commitment to honoring veterans and their families.

This year’s honorees are:

Abilene Motor Express

Jetco Delivery

Hirschbach Motor Lines

Boyd Grain Inc.

Big G Express

Knight Transportation

Classic Carriers

Leonard’s Express

Hoekstra Transportation, LLC

Convoy Systems LLC

Paul MH Sagehorn LLC

Hampton Roads Moving & Storage

Total Transportation of Mississippi

Heartland Express

Waste Masters Solutions

J.B. Hunt

Matrix Expedited Service

“Many of our partners donating their time each year are veterans themselves, including the professional drivers hauling the loads,” said Courtney George, Director of Transportation and Industry Relations for Wreaths Across America. “Professional drivers and carriers that join WAA’s Honor Fleet have the desire to do something meaningful to honor veterans and their loved ones and many say that Wreaths Across America provides a way for them to do that.”

To learn more about how to help move the mission or join the 2025 “Honor Fleet,” visit WAA’s transportation page or email the WAA Transportation Team at trucking@wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

