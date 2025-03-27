XRP Trading Volume Surges Past Solana As XRPTurbo Presale Crosses 250,000 $XRP—Set To Become Ripple's Goto AI & RWA Token Launchpad

TALLINN, Estonia, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP ecosystem is buzzing with fresh optimism as XRP surpasses Solana (SOL) in trading volume, dominating over half of the spot trading market.

XRP surged by over 13% the past couple of days before settling around the $2.35 price range, signaling renewed investor confidence and anticipation for significant growth in the coming months.

As the XRP Ledger ecosystem expands rapidly, savvy investors and whales are hunting for high-potential projects set to amplify this bullish momentum.

Among the standout projects is XRPTurbo , a decentralized token launchpad already capturing immense attention as the go-to incubator for DeFi innovation on Ripple’s blockchain.

XRPTurbo’s Presale Captures Whale Attention, Raises Over 250K XRP

Demonstrating tremendous investor confidence, the XRPTurbo presale has rapidly crossed a monumental threshold—raising more than 250,000 XRP in under four weeks.

Highlighting the platform's growing popularity, the XRPTurbo Telegram community exploded to over 1,300 dedicated members, underscoring strong community momentum.

Notably, a major XRP whale recently contributed a staggering 23,000 XRP in a single transaction, further validating XRPTurbo’s unique proposition and future growth potential.

What Makes XRPTurbo a Game-Changer for XRP?

XRPTurbo is strategically designed to be the "Kickstarter" of the XRP ecosystem, offering a comprehensive DeFi launchpad that supports cutting-edge startups and blockchain innovations.

Its robust ecosystem is uniquely focused on projects related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Real-World Assets (RWA), and NFTs, filling a critical gap within the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem.

Key features setting XRPTurbo apart include:

AI & RWA Project Launchpad: XRPTurbo empowers next-generation blockchain startups with essential resources, community support, and streamlined fundraising opportunities, directly on XRP’s ledger.

GUI Token Minting Platform: A user-friendly token minting engine enabling developers to easily create XRP-native tokens and NFTs, eliminating complex barriers and enhancing adoption across XRPL.

Liquid Staking Platform: The XRPTurbo team recently announced a highly anticipated Liquid Staking feature, enabling holders of $XRT tokens to earn up to 25% APY without tokens ever leaving their wallet—maintaining both security and liquidity simultaneously.

Massive Growth Potential with First Mover Advantage

Despite its remarkable early success, XRPTurbo remains significantly undervalued, currently sitting below a $1 million market cap.

In comparison, established crypto launchpads like DaoMaker and Seedify enjoy market caps ranging from tens to hundreds of millions, emphasizing XRPTurbo ’s enormous upside potential as the leading decentralized launchpad on XRPL.

Coupled with a clear, ambitious roadmap and substantial room for expansion, XRPTurbo offers investors an exceptional early-entry opportunity rarely seen in the crypto industry.

Upcoming Milestones Set to Drive Further Hype

Adding fuel to investor excitement, XRPTurbo’s development team recently previewed its refreshed landing page, setting the stage for the much-anticipated platform demo preview, scheduled for release later this week.

This demo promises to showcase XRPTurbo’s user interface, intuitive features, and powerful staking mechanisms, driving even greater demand and community engagement.

Time is Running Out—Secure Your $XRT Tokens Today!

With only four days remaining before the presale concludes, investors have limited time to capitalize on this incredible early-stage opportunity.

Purchasing $XRT tokens now grants significant benefits, including:

Priority access to exclusive AI and RWA projects launching on XRPTurbo.

Lucrative staking rewards of up to 25% APY via the Liquid Staking platform.

Future revenue-sharing opportunities, directly benefiting token holders.

Don’t miss your chance to join XRP’s next explosive DeFi wave—secure your position in XRPTurbo before the presale ends.

