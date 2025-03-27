Belgium Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 3.2% During 2026-2029, Supported by PPI in Transport, Energy and Utility Projects

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following an annual growth of 1.2% in 2024, the Belgian construction industry is expected to register growth of 2.6% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in infrastructure, residential and industrial construction. According to the National Bank of Belgium (NBB), the construction industry's value add grew by 1.5% year on year (YoY) in Q3 2024, preceded by a Y-o-Y growth of 1.4% in Q2 and a decline of 0.4% in Q1 2024.



The analyst expects the industry to registering an annual growth of 3.2% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in transport infrastructure, energy and utility projects, coupled with the government aims to increase the share of renewable energy in its total gross fixed energy consumption from 13% in 2020 to 17.5% by 2030.

Among recent developments, in November 2024, De Watergroep, a Belgian water company secured a EUR350 million ($372.2 million) loan from the European Investment Bank to upgrade drinking water infrastructure in Flanders. Furthermore, in November 2024, the country began the construction of Princess Elisabeth, an artificial island in the North Sea, to serve as an energy hub connecting offshore wind farms to shore. The project valued at EUR650 million ($691.3 million) is expected to be completed by 2027.



Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Belgium, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ybl3l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.