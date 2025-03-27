Cameroon Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 6.3% During 2026-2029, Supported by Public-Private Sector Investments in Transport and Energy Infrastructure Developments

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cameroon Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Cameroon in 2025 is expected to expand by 3.5% in real terms, driven by public and private sector investments in energy and utilities, road and railway infrastructure construction projects.

According to the National Institute of Statistics of Cameroon (NSO), the construction industry's value-add grew by 3% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2024, preceded by YoY growth of 4.3% in Q4 and 3.5% in Q3 2023. In December 2024, the Cameroonian government approved the financial bill of State Budget for 2025 fiscal year, with an expenditure of CFA7.3 trillion ($11.9 billion). Of the total, the government plans to allocate CFA1.9 trillion ($3 billion) to Public Investment Budget (PIB), compared with CFA1.6 trillion ($2.6 billion) allocated in the 2024 Budget.



The analyst expects Cameroon's construction industry to register an annual average growth of 6.3% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public-private sector investment in transport and energy infrastructure development, coupled with investment under the Strategie Nationale de Developpement 2020-30 plan (National Development Strategy, known as SND30). Through the SND30 initiative, the Cameroonian government aims to increase the overall paved road length from 9,885km in 2023 to 11,300km by 2027, by building an additional 1,415km of paved roads.

In November 2024, the European Union promised to provide CFA59.2 billion ($96 million) to Cameroon over the next three years to boost the West African country's infrastructure and attract foreign investment. The loan will help Cameroon to develop its energy sector, road infrastructure, and a railway network. Moreover, the government's plan to increase the share of renewable energy in the electricity mix to 25% by 2035, coupled with intent to reduce 35% in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, compared to 2010 levels is expected to support energy and utilities construction sector output over the forecast period.



