Spartanburg County Jury Awards $16 Million Verdict in Landmark Medical Malpractice Case

Rock Hill, SC, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Ashley Creech of McGowan Hood Felder Phillips announced that a Spartanburg County jury returned a groundbreaking verdict of $16 million in favor of her client in a tragic infant death case. The verdict underscores the jury’s recognition of the severity of the plaintiffs’ injuries and the profound impact on their lives.

Background on the case

At 39 weeks, the mother went to the hospital, and tests indicated that the fetus was potentially under duress. Despite the nurse expressing concerns, the on-call doctor did not review the fetal monitoring strips or the patient directly.

The following day, a doctor started the patient on Pitocin and broke her water, which revealed the presence of meconium, indicating possible fetal distress. The fetal monitoring strips continued to indicate possible distress (Category 2), and the nurse communicated with the doctor about the monitoring strips but could not increase the administration of Pitocin because of a hospital policy requiring a doctor’s order. About 40 minutes later, the doctor did order an increase in Pitocin, but into the evening the labor was not proceeding. After midnight, the fetal monitoring showed signs of “deceleration,” indicating that the baby was not getting enough oxygen.

After a 29-hour stay in the hospital, the physicians finally performed an emergency C-section. By that time, the infant had suffered a brain injury, and his organs shut down. The baby died shortly after birth.

Ashley Creech took on the case on behalf of the child’s family and argued that the doctors failed to act when they saw signs of distress and that the delay in treatment proved fatal for the infant. The jury responded by awarding the plaintiff $16 million for the family’s medical expenses as well as their pain and suffering.

The jury verdict sends a powerful message to medical providers in South Carolina. The lead attorney on the case, Ashley Creech, spoke about the outcome and what the verdict meant for the memory of the baby and his surviving family.

“This verdict sends a powerful message that negligence causing devastating injury has serious consequences. No amount can fully restore what our client has lost, but this jury has taken a critical step toward justice and accountability.”

This $16 million verdict is one of the largest medical malpractice verdicts recorded in South Carolina, signaling a heightened expectation of responsibility within the community and legal accountability for negligent behavior.

