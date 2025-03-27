Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market Report 2025: Revenues to Cross $200 Billion by 2029 due to Rising Investments in Cancer Research

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Neoplastic Agents Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Companies Profiled: Pfizer Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Merck & Co. Inc.; Bayer AG; Novartis AG.



The anti-neoplastic agents market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $130.01 billion in 2024 to $142.82 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing cancer incidence, growing demand for therapies, rising demand for minimally invasive cancer treatments, demand for affordable anti-neoplastic treatments.



The anti-neoplastic agents market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $202.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to patient education and awareness, government initiatives, growing demand for personalized cancer treatment, growing focus on quality of life in cancer treatment.

Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in oncology research, development of targeted therapies, biotechnology innovation, advancements in diagnostic tools.



The growing incidence of cancer is anticipated to drive the expansion of the antineoplastic agent market in the future. For example, in February 2024, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a global organization based in France that fosters international cooperation in cancer research, projected that the global cancer burden will exceed 35 million by 2050, representing a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million in 2022. As a result, the rising number of cancer cases is fueling the growth of the antineoplastic agent market.



The growth of the anti-neoplastic agent market is expected to be driven by an increase in investment in cancer research. For example, in March 2022, the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care allocated $893.5 million to improve cancer services and outcomes. A portion of this investment, $329.4 million, is earmarked for new cancer drugs like Trodelvy, Lynparza, and Mylotarg, which can potentially benefit hundreds of patients annually. Consequently, the increased investment in cancer research is poised to drive the growth of the anti-neoplastic agent market.



Leading companies in the field of anti-neoplastic agents are dedicated to the development of clinical practices to maintain their market position. For instance, in March 2022, Novartis AG, a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Switzerland, announced the approval of Pluvicto by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Pluvicto is the first targeted radioligand therapy approved for the treatment of progressive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) that is positive for PSMA (Prostate-specific membrane antigen). The recommended treatment regimen involves administering 7.4 GBq (200 mCi) of Pluvicto intravenously every six weeks for a maximum of six doses, with treatment cessation upon disease progression or if intolerable toxicity occurs, whichever happens first. Patient selection for Pluvicto treatment in previously treated mCRPC should be based on the assessment of PSMA expression in tumors, employing Locametz or another authorized PSMA-11 imaging agent.



In August 2022, Ipsen SA, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in France, completed the acquisition of Epizyme Inc. for a total of $247 million. This strategic move by Ipsen is intended to broaden its oncology portfolio by incorporating Tazverik, an innovative EZH2 inhibitor that offers a chemotherapy-free treatment option. Epizyme Inc., based in the United States, is a biopharmaceutical company known for its contributions in the field of anti-neoplastic agents.



North America was the largest region in the anti-neoplastic agents market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in anti-neoplastic agents report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the anti-neoplastic agents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) By Type: Alkylating Agents; Antimetabolites; Hormones And Antagonists; Miscellaneous

2) By Disease Type: Gastrointestinal Cancer; Prostate Cancer; Lung Cancer; Breast Cancer; Other Disease Types

3) By End User: Hospitals; Clinics; Cancer Rehabilitation Centers; Ambulatory Surgical Centers



1) By Alkylating Agents: Nitrogen Mustards; Alkyl Sulfonates; Nitrosoureas; Triazines

2) By Antimetabolites: Purine Analogues; Pyrimidine Analogues; Folate Antagonists

3) By Hormones and Antagonists: Estrogens and Antiestrogens; Androgens and Antiandrogens; Glucocorticoids

4) By Miscellaneous: Vinca Alkaloids; Taxanes; Antibiotic Antineoplastics; Targeted Therapy Agents



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $142.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $202.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

