Underground Utility Mapping Market Study 2025: Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Company (3M), Hexagon, Trimble, Topcon Corp., and Leica Geosystems Lead the US$1.26 Billion Global Industry

The underground utility mapping market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.26 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to technological advancements, increasing urbanization, stringent government regulations, growing infrastructure development projects, rising awareness about safety and damage prevention.



The underground utility mapping market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of advanced mapping technologies, expansion of smart city initiatives, surge in demand for efficient utility management solutions, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, growing investment in underground infrastructure maintenance.

Major trends in the forecast period include adoption of cloud-based solutions, increased use of drones for surveying, emphasis on sustainable infrastructure practices, rise of 5G technology impacting utility networks, emergence of augmented reality for utility mapping.



The growth trajectory of the underground utility mapping market is expected to be fueled by the increasing volume of construction activities. For example, data from the Office for National Statistics in November 2023 indicated a significant increase in new project output within the UK construction industry, soaring by 15.8% in 2022 and reaching a total value of $165.5 billion (£132,989 million), marking a historic milestone. Consequently, the surge in construction activities is a key driver propelling the growth of the underground utility mapping market.



Leading companies in the underground utility mapping market are focusing on developing advanced products equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as real-time kinematics (RTK) technology to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, Radiodection, a UK-based company specializing in locating and maintaining underground buried pipes and cables, introduced the RD8200SG in November 2023. This precision multifunction cable and pipe locator leverage RTK technology, elevating the accuracy of underground utility mapping and streamlining work processes by delivering immediate, actionable data. The RD8200SG is designed to perform efficiently in both bustling urban landscapes and challenging rural terrains, ensuring accuracy and reliability in utility detection and mapping. The integration of RTK technology not only enhances precision but also contributes to a safer work environment by reducing the risk of accidental utility strikes.



In January 2023, RMA Companies, a US-based provider of laboratory testing, inspection, and quality management services for infrastructure assets, acquired C Below Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is designed to assist clients in preventing construction delays during excavation by precisely verifying the location, depth, and type of buried utility assets. C Below Inc. is a US-based provider of technology-driven underground utility locating services.



North America was the largest region in the underground utility mapping market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the underground utility mapping market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the underground utility mapping market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) By Component Type: Solutions; Services

2) By Technology: Electromagnetic (EM); Magnetic; Sonic Or Acoustic; Ground Penetration Radar; Live Line Detector; Robotic Crawler; Other Technologies

3) By Application: Positioning; Identification; Detection

4) By End-Use: Oil And Gas; Defense; Telecommunication; Electricity And Drainage; Railways; Other End Uses



1) By Solutions: Geophysical Mapping Solutions; GIS-based Mapping Solutions; Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Solutions; Electromagnetic Induction Solutions; 3D Mapping And Visualization Tools

2) By Services: Surveying And Mapping Services; Data Collection And Analysis Services; Consultation And Planning Services; Installation And Integration Services; Support And Maintenance Services



