Evaporative Coolers Market Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033: Includes Financials & Strategies of Honeywell International, Munters Group, Phoenix Manufacturing & More

The Evaporative Cooling market is expected to reach US$ 12.06 billion by 2033 from US$ 6.95 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.32% from 2025 to 2033. Key drivers propelling the rise of the evaporative cooling market share include the growing industrial sector's usage of evaporative cooling, the growing need for affordable, sustainable, and energy-efficient solutions, and a number of initiatives by regulatory agencies.

Honeywell International Inc.

Munters Group

Phoenix Manufacturing Inc.

Bonaire Heating & Cooling

Celsius Design Limited

Colt Group Limited

Condair Group AG

Increasing Sustainability in the Environment



Because they employ water evaporation to cool the air instead of potentially hazardous refrigerants, evaporative cooling systems are regarded as environmentally beneficial. Evaporative coolers have a significantly lower carbon footprint than conventional air conditioners, which use refrigerants associated with global warming and ozone depletion. Greener cooling options are becoming more and more popular among consumers and businesses as awareness of climate change and environmental deterioration grows. Evaporative cooling is a sustainable option that greatly contributes to market expansion due to its capacity to lower energy consumption and lack of hazardous chemicals.



For example, Munters, a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment systems and temperature management, said in July 2024 that it had reached an agreement to acquire Geoclima, a cutting-edge manufacturer of air- and water-cooled chillers. Geoclima's chilling technology product offerings round out Munters' current full range of data center cooling solutions, which includes air conditioners, high-efficiency computer room air handlers, advanced evaporative cooling, and flexible air-and-liquid cooling systems.



Support and Policies of the Government



Traditional air conditioning systems are more expensive than evaporative coolers. They are quite appealing due to their minimal maintenance and operating costs, especially for businesses and individuals on a tight budget. Their energy-efficient design lowers electricity expenses over time, and they require little initial investment. Their cost-effectiveness is further increased by the decreased requirement for pricey refrigerants, which are commonly utilized in air conditioning systems. Evaporative cooling is becoming more and more popular worldwide due to its affordability and long-term cost advantages, which make it a desirable choice for both residential and commercial applications.



For example, SPX Cooling Tech, LLC, a full-line, full-service industry leader in the design and manufacture of evaporative cooling towers, fluid coolers, and other products, launched the OlympusVTM (pronounced o-lym-pus-vee) Adiabatic Systems line of adiabatic cooling products in January 2024. The goal of these products is to provide engineers and operators of HVAC, industrial refrigeration, commercial refrigeration, or industrial process systems with a flexible cooling solution.



Compared to conventional air conditioners, evaporative cooling systems use a lot less energy. Because they chill the air by water evaporation, which uses very little electricity, they utilize a lot less power. Consumers and organizations are looking for energy-efficient and effective cooling solutions as global energy costs and environmental concerns rise. Evaporative cooling is becoming more and more appealing for residential, commercial, and industrial applications due to its lower energy consumption, which makes it a cost-effective substitute. One of the main factors propelling the evaporative cooling market is the increased emphasis on energy conservation.



For example, in August 2024, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc., a global leader in data center cooling systems, and DUG Technology (Australia) Pty Ltd ("DUG") inked an exclusive worldwide licensing deal. Through this strategic partnership, BAC is the sole licensee of DUG's proven and patented immersion-cooling technology for high-density data centers.



Initial Installation Costs



Adoption of evaporative cooling systems may be hampered by the initial installation expenses, especially for large-scale or commercial installations. The initial outlay for buying and installing evaporative coolers can be substantial, even if these systems are ultimately more economical and energy-efficient than conventional air conditioning. Costs are increased by the need for larger systems, which need for more extensive infrastructure, including ducts, water supply connections, and occasionally specialist equipment. This higher upfront cost can discourage customers or organizations with tight budgets from selecting evaporative cooling because it may exceed the long-term energy bill reductions. Furthermore, the requirement for expert setup and correct installation raises expenses even more, deterring budget-conscious buyers.



Lack of Awareness



One major issue facing the evaporative cooling sector is a lack of awareness. Many customers are unaware of the advantages of evaporative cooling systems, particularly in areas where conventional air conditioning is the standard. They might therefore ignore these economical and environmentally friendly substitutes. Evaporative systems' cooling mechanism, which uses water evaporation, is frequently misinterpreted or perceived as less effective than traditional refrigeration-based air conditioning. Due to their comfort level with more known technology, customers may be reluctant to embrace as a result of this ignorance. Effective marketing, educational initiatives, and demonstrations that emphasize the energy savings, environmental advantages, and climate-specific applicability of evaporative coolers are necessary to overcome this obstacle and eventually promote broader acceptance.



Evaporative Cooling Market Overview by Regions



By countries, the global Evaporative Cooling market is divided into United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and UAE.



United States Evaporative Cooling Market



The growing need for affordable and energy-efficient cooling solutions is fueling the growth of the evaporative cooling industry in the United States. More people and businesses are using evaporative cooling instead of conventional air conditioning as a result of hotter summers brought on by climate change, especially in the western and southwestern regions. Due to their substantial energy savings and minimal environmental impact, these systems are particularly well-liked in regions with hot, dry conditions. Evaporative coolers are becoming more and more popular due to government incentives and growing energy prices, which makes them a desirable alternative for commercial, industrial, and residential settings. Nonetheless, issues like the devices' low effectiveness in humid environments and the requirement for frequent maintenance still exist. The market is nevertheless growing steadily in spite of this.



United Kingdom Evaporative Cooling Market



Although the evaporative cooling market in the UK is still in its infancy, it is steadily growing in popularity as environmental sustainability and energy consumption become more of a concern. Although summer temperatures in the UK are generally gentler than in hotter regions, evaporative cooling systems have gained popularity due to rising summer temperatures and the increased emphasis on environmentally sustainable cooling options. These systems provide a more economical and energy-efficient option to conventional air conditioning, especially for commercial and industrial settings. However, because evaporative coolers lose efficiency in high humidity conditions, their broad use is restricted in the UK. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the market is anticipated to expand as consumers and companies look for more environmentally friendly and sustainable cooling solutions in response to growing energy costs and environmental consciousness.



India Evaporative Cooling Market



Rising temperatures, rising energy prices, and greater knowledge of environmentally friendly cooling options are all contributing to India's evaporative cooling market's notable expansion. The need for effective and affordable alternatives to conventional air conditioning is growing as the nation's summers get hotter and more people live in cities. Because they provide significant energy savings and a reduced environmental effect, evaporative cooling systems are especially well-liked in arid and semi-arid locations. These systems are becoming more popular in the commercial, industrial, and residential domains. However, obstacles like excessive humidity in some places may reduce its efficacy. In spite of this, the market is anticipated to expand as businesses and individuals look for energy-efficient, sustainable solutions to counteract the effects of climate change and growing energy prices.



United Arab Emirates Evaporative Cooling Market



Due to the intense heat in the area and the rising need for environmentally friendly, energy-efficient cooling options, the evaporative cooling industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is increasing. Traditional air conditioning systems are frequently costly and energy-intensive due to the UAE's extreme heat, particularly during the summer. An alternative that uses less energy and is better for the environment is an evaporative cooler, which cools the air by evaporating water. Both household and business settings are using these systems more frequently, especially in arid regions where evaporative cooling works best. The adoption of these technologies is also being aided by government programs that support energy conservation and sustainability. The market is expected to continue expanding as consumers and organizations look for affordable and environmentally friendly options, despite certain obstacles such the requirement for water usage and poor performance in humid environments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $12.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Evaporative Cooling Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Type of Cooling

6.2 Application

6.3 Distribution Channel

6.4 Country



7. Type of Cooling

7.1 Direct Evaporative Cooling

7.2 Indirect Evaporative Cooling

7.3 Two-stage Evaporative Cooling



8. Application

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Confinement Farming

8.5 Others



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Big-box Retailers

9.2 HVAC Contractors and Distributors

9.3 Others



10. Country

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Company Analysis

