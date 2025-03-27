Trends & Developments Shaping the Graphics Card Market, 2025: Total Revenues Set to Triple During 2025-2029, Reaching US$172.27 Billion

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphic Card Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Companies Profiled: Apple Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.; Intel Corporation; Qualcomm Technologies Inc.







The graphic card market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $44.01 billion in 2024 to $59.48 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing adoption of e-learning, rise of social media marketing, globalization of businesses, freelance and gig economy trends, integration of artificial intelligence.



The graphic card market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $172.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) integration, cross-platform compatibility, rise of niche design specializations, subscription-based business models, focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Major trends in the forecast period include increased emphasis on user collaboration, transition to digital publishing, technological advancements in design tools, evolution of digital media, sustainable design practice.



The increasing popularity of video games is anticipated to drive growth in the graphic card market in the future. For example, in July 2023, the Entertainment Software Association, a US-based video game trade association, reported that US consumers spent $59.6 billion on video games, up from $56.1 billion in 2022. Additionally, approximately 212.6 million Americans engage in video gaming for at least one hour each week. Thus, the rising popularity of video games is fueling the growth of the graphic card market.



The graphic card market is expected to be fueled by the rising sales of portable computers. In February 2022, global sales of portable computers increased by 19% to reach 268.3 million, according to Gizchina, a China-based mobile technology media. Consequently, the increasing sales of portable computers contribute to the growth of the graphic card market.



Major players in the graphic card market are strategically embracing advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, by introducing next-generation gaming graphics cards to gain a competitive advantage. In May 2023, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., a US-based semiconductor company, launched the Radeon RX 7600 graphics card, specifically designed for next-generation gaming and streaming experiences at 1080p. Infused with AI and machine learning technology, the Radeon RX 7600 enhances visual quality in streaming and recording, elevating the overall gaming experience. Leveraging Radeon DNA 3 (RDNA 3) architecture features, this graphics card delivers exceptional performance, visuals, and power efficiency.



In February 2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the US-based semiconductor company, successfully acquired Xilinx Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This strategic move aims to broaden Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s portfolio by incorporating central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to offer high-performance and adaptive computing solutions. Xilinx Inc., a US-based semiconductor company known for integrated graphic cards, aligns with this objective.



North America was the largest region in the graphic card market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the graphic card market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the graphic card market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Dedicated; Integrated; Hybrid

2) By Device: Computer; Tablet; Smartphone; Gaming Console; Television; Other Devices

3) By Application: Gaming; Content Creation And Multimedia Reality; Virtual Reality(VR) And Augmented Reality (AR); AI And ML

4) By Industry: Electronics; IT And Telecommunication; Defense And Intelligence; Media And Entertainment; Other Industries



Subsegments:



1) By Dedicated Graphics: High-End Graphic Cards; Mid-Range Graphic Cards; Entry-Level Graphic Cards

2) By Integrated Graphics: Integrated Graphics For Desktops; Integrated Graphics For Laptops

3) By Hybrid Graphics: Hybrid Graphics For Gaming Laptops; Hybrid Graphics For Workstations



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $59.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $172.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.5% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Graphic Card market report include:

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co. Ltd.

ASRock Inc.

Guillemot Corporation

TUL Corporation

Leadtek Research Inc.

Colorful Co. Ltd.

PNY Technologies Inc.

Matrox Graphics Inc.

EVGA Corporation

Biostar Microtech International Corp.

Palit Microsystems Ltd.

VisionTek Products LLC

Sapphire Technology Limited

Zotac Technology Limited

Club 3D

InnoVISION Multimedia Limited

Gainward Co Ltd.

Diamond Multimedia

XFX Inc.

Albatron Technology Co. Ltd.

STB Systems Inc.

