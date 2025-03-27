Gate Technology Ltd Rebrands to Gate.io in Europe



PANAMA CITY, Panama, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate Technology Ltd ( the "Company"), previously operating as Gate.MT has officially announced the rebranding from Gate.MT name to Gate.io. This change reflects the Company’s commitment to strengthening its presence across Europe and aligning its operations with the globally recognized Gate.io brand.

Since 2022, Gate Technology Ltd has been serving its clients in Europe through its VFA Class 4 license obtained from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). In Italy, the Company operates through its subsidiary, which registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM) in 2024. Both entities will continue providing services to their clients under the new Gate.io branding.

The rebranding aims to leverage the strength of the Gate.io name, widely recognized as one of the largest crypto exchanges globally, used by over 22 million clients worldwide. This shift is part of a broader strategy to enhance the Company’s brand presence in Europe and continue its commitment to delivering top-tier cryptocurrency exchange and custody services.

​​The Company emphasized that the rebranding is not just a name changing. It is part of a broader effort to improve service offerings for European clients and ensure a secure, user-friendly experience while remaining compliant with local crypto regulations.

Looking ahead, The Company plans to expand its regulated operations across Europe, with ambitions to reach the full coverage of all its nations in a regulated manner. The Company will make further announcements in the coming months regarding the scope and timeline of its expansion.

Giovanni Cunti, CEO of Gate Technology Ltd, expressed his gratitude to clients for their continued trust and support, reassuring them that the Company is committed to maintaining its leadership position in the European cryptocurrency space and continuing to serve its growing client base.

Disclaimer

This document is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. The rebranding referred to herein relates to Gate Technology Ltd and its operations in Europe.

Gate Technology Italia SRL, limited liability company incorporated in Italy with company registration number 13347630967. Gate Technology Italia SRL is licensed by the OAM to operate as virtual currency operators, registry number PSV150.

Any services mentioned in this communication are provided only in accordance with applicable regulatory permissions in the respective jurisdictions.

