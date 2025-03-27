Power Quality Equipment Market Report 2025-2030: UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Voltage Regulators, Power Conditioner Units, Synchronous Condenser, Power Quality Meters

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Quality Equipment Market by Equipment (UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Voltage Regulators, Power Conditioner Units, Synchronous Condenser, Power Quality Meters), Phase (Single, Three), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power quality equipment market is likely to expand dramatically during the forecast period and to grow from an estimated value of USD 38.19 million in 2025 to USD 52.47 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.6%.



The growth of the worldwide power quality equipment market is fuelled by the demand for reliable and efficient power distribution systems with accelerated industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. Power quality equipment serves to reduce energy losses, avert power interruption, and provide stable voltage and frequency in multiple applications.



Global governments and industries are upgrading electrical infrastructure and making new investments in alternative energy sources, which is in turn driving demand for sophisticated power quality solutions even further. Integration of smart grid technologies, IoT-based monitoring platforms, and energy-efficient solutions is also improving overall power network reliability and performance. As energy efficiency and sustainability become the focus, power quality equipment adoption is likely to grow in industrial, commercial, and residential applications around the world and become an important part of the future power infrastructure.



Uninterruptable power supply, by equipment, expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2030



The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market is projected to be the most rapidly growing in the power quality equipment industry between 2025 and 2030 due to the growing dependence on digital infrastructure, industrial automation, and mission-critical applications needing stable and uninterrupted power. The growth in cloud computing, data centers, and Industry 4.0 technologies has considerably heightened the demand for UPS systems to avoid power disruptions and data loss.

Moreover, the growth of the integration of renewable energy into the grid has caused additional fluctuations, thus further propelling demand for sophisticated UPS solutions with energy storage. With governments and companies emphasizing power reliability, disaster recovery, and business continuity, the use of UPS systems in industrial, commercial, and residential applications is likely to increase, and henceforth, it would emerge as the prime growth driver for the market of power quality equipment.



Commercial segment, by end user, expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2025 to 2030



The commercial industry will be the most rapidly increasing market for power quality equipment from 2025 to 2030, buoyed by escalating demand for uninterruptible power supply and constant power supply for commercial buildings, data centers, healthcare institutions, and retail. Growing installations of smart buildings, automation systems, and digital infrastructures have accentuated the requirements of high-grade power to deter voltage fluctuations, power surges, and hardware breakdowns.

Besides this, the increased use of power-efficient solutions and strict regulations for power reliability are further driving demand for power quality equipment in commercial use. The fast growth of IT centers, co-working places, and banks, especially in emerging economies, is also helping to drive the market. Additionally, the transition to clean energy solutions like solar and battery storage systems is fueling the adoption of power quality solutions advanced in nature into commercial buildings in order to deliver smooth power supply and operational efficacy.



Research Coverage



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the power quality equipment market by equipment, phase, end-user and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report comprehensively reviews the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market.

A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the power quality equipment market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the power quality equipment market ecosystem is covered in this report.

The power quality equipment market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the power quality equipment market are Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and General Electric (US).



Reasons to Buy this Report



The report will help the market leaders/new entrants power quality equipment market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 311 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $38.19 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.47 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Demand for Uninterrupted Power Supply Increasing Adoption of Renewable Energy Sources Increasing Industrial Automation & Electrification

Restraints High Initial Investment & Maintenance Costs Competition from Alternative Technologies

Opportunities Surge in Battery Energy Storage Systems Growing Demand for Modular & Scalable Solutions Adoption of Hybrid & Renewable Energy Microgrids

Challenges Interoperability Issues in Smart Grid Systems Growing Preference for Cloud-based Energy Management



Additional Insights Covered

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Ecosystem Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Trade Analysis

Patent Analysis

Investment and Funding Scenario

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Buying Criteria

Case Study Analysis

Impact of Gen AI/AI in Power Quality Equipment Market

Macroeconomic Outlook for Power Quality Equipment Market

Companies Profiled

Eaton

Siemens

ABB

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Emerson

Legrand

Hitachi, Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Vertiv Group Corporation

Delta Electronics

Piller Power Systems

Ametek Powervar

Acumentrics

Leviton Manufacturing

MTE

Socomec

Panduit Corp

Infinite Electronics

Cyber Power Systems

Circutor

La Marche

Satec Ltd.

