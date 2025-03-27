BIC: Release and Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Release and Availability of the

2024 Universal Registration Document

Clichy, France – March 27, 2025 – The 2024 Universal Registration Document (French version) was filed with the A.M.F (Autorité des Marchés Financiers: French Financial Markets Authority) on March 27, 2025.

The document is available on BIC’s website in French and English in the Investors’ section under Universal Registration Document as well as on the website of the A.M.F (www.amf-france.org). It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document contains XBRL tags (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) for its financial statements, as BIC adopted the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

The document includes:

the Annual Financial Report,

the Management report of the Board of Directors for 2024,

the Report on Corporate Governance of the Board of Directors (including the compensation policy for corporate officers),

information on sustainability (including the vigilance plan),

the description of the share buyback program,

the Reports from the Statutory Auditors and their fees,

the draft resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 20, 2025, as well as the Board of Directors report on the draft resolutions.





About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

CONTACTS

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Michèle Ventura

Senior Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 79 31 50 37

michele.ventura@bicworld.com Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com







Apolline Celeyron

Senior Communications Manager

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com

AGENDA

All dates are subject to change

First Quarter 2025 Net Sales April 23, 2025 Annual General Meeting May 20, 2025 First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025 Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

