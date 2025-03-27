Carotenoids Global Market Report 2025: Carotenoids Market Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR Through 2029, Fueled by Health and Wellness Trends

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Carotenoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides market projections for the global carotenoids market from 2024 through 2029. It also analyzes the market shares of leading companies. Based on source, the carotenoids market is segmented into synthetic and natural. Based on product, the market is segmented into astaxanthin, beta carotene, lutein, lycopene, canthaxanthin and others. It is further segmented by application into food and beverages, dietary supplements, feed and others. Regional estimates and forecasts include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world.
The global market for carotenoids is estimated to increase from $2.1 billion in 2024 to reach $2.9 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024 through 2029.
The global carotenoids market reached a value of $2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, reaching $2.9 billion by the end of 2029. Europe led the carotenoid market in 2023, driven by growing demand for natural and clean colorants in food and beverage products. The market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2029.
Carotenoids are naturally occurring color pigments widely used in food, beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, dietary supplements and cosmetic industries. They are produced naturally from plants, algae, bacteria, yeast and mold or synthetically from chemicals.
Carotenoids are increasingly used to produce various health supplements, such as beta-carotene, which is used to make vitamin A. The rising demand for dietary supplements globally drives the demand for carotenoids. Increasing animal feed consumption in developing regions like India, Brazil and South Africa is expected to drive the demand for carotenoids throughout the forecast period. Additionally, growing consumer awareness of health, wellness and environmental impact fuels the demand for carotenoids, supporting market growth.
Report Scope
- 45 data tables and 42 additional tables
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for carotenoids
- Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for carotenoids and their corresponding market share analysis by product, source, application, and region
- Coverage of commercial carotenoids with detailed insight into production technologies, market developments and market dynamics
- Information on Annatto, Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Beta-apo-8-carotenal, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Canthaxanthin, Capsanthin and paprika extract, Lutein, Lycopene and Zeaxanthin, and coverage of their production process, regulatory framework, and applications
- Highlights of the market potential for carotenoids, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market
- Review of the current market status, key technology issues, industry value chain, Porter's five forces analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BASF, DSM Firmenich, Divi's Laboratories and Givaudan
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|105
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Regulatory Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements
- Growing Animal Feed Industry
- Rising Demand for Natural Color Additives
- Market Restraints
- Lower Stability and Water Solubility
- Higher Production and Processing Cost
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Demand from the Cosmetics Industry
Chapter 4 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Review, by Type
- Patent Review by Region/Country
- Selected Patents for Carotenoids
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Source
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Market Analysis by Product
- Astaxanthin
- Beta Carotene
- Lutein
- Lycopene
- Canthaxanthin
- Others
- Market Analysis by Application
- Food and Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Feed
- Others
- Market Analysis by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Product Portfolios
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Carotenoids Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Industry ESG Performance Analysis
Company Profiles
- Allied Biotech Corp.
- BASF
- Bioextract
- Cyanotech Corp.
- Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
- Döhler GmbH
- DSM-Firmenich
- E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd.
- EW Nutrition
- Farbest Brands
- Givaudan
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Lycored
- NHU Zhejiang
- Sensient Technologies Corp.
