Carotenoids Global Market Report 2025: Carotenoids Market Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR Through 2029, Fueled by Health and Wellness Trends

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Carotenoids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides market projections for the global carotenoids market from 2024 through 2029. It also analyzes the market shares of leading companies. Based on source, the carotenoids market is segmented into synthetic and natural. Based on product, the market is segmented into astaxanthin, beta carotene, lutein, lycopene, canthaxanthin and others. It is further segmented by application into food and beverages, dietary supplements, feed and others. Regional estimates and forecasts include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world.

The global market for carotenoids is estimated to increase from $2.1 billion in 2024 to reach $2.9 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024 through 2029.



The global carotenoids market reached a value of $2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, reaching $2.9 billion by the end of 2029. Europe led the carotenoid market in 2023, driven by growing demand for natural and clean colorants in food and beverage products. The market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2029.



Carotenoids are naturally occurring color pigments widely used in food, beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, dietary supplements and cosmetic industries. They are produced naturally from plants, algae, bacteria, yeast and mold or synthetically from chemicals.



Carotenoids are increasingly used to produce various health supplements, such as beta-carotene, which is used to make vitamin A. The rising demand for dietary supplements globally drives the demand for carotenoids. Increasing animal feed consumption in developing regions like India, Brazil and South Africa is expected to drive the demand for carotenoids throughout the forecast period. Additionally, growing consumer awareness of health, wellness and environmental impact fuels the demand for carotenoids, supporting market growth.



Report Scope

45 data tables and 42 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global market for carotenoids

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation and forecast the overall market size for carotenoids and their corresponding market share analysis by product, source, application, and region

Coverage of commercial carotenoids with detailed insight into production technologies, market developments and market dynamics

Information on Annatto, Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Beta-apo-8-carotenal, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Canthaxanthin, Capsanthin and paprika extract, Lutein, Lycopene and Zeaxanthin, and coverage of their production process, regulatory framework, and applications

Highlights of the market potential for carotenoids, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive future demand for this market

Review of the current market status, key technology issues, industry value chain, Porter's five forces analysis, competitive scenario, R&D activities, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BASF, DSM Firmenich, Divi's Laboratories and Givaudan

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Regulatory Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements Growing Animal Feed Industry Rising Demand for Natural Color Additives

Market Restraints Lower Stability and Water Solubility Higher Production and Processing Cost

Market Opportunities Increasing Demand from the Cosmetics Industry



Chapter 4 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patent Review, by Type

Patent Review by Region/Country

Selected Patents for Carotenoids

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Source Natural Synthetic

Market Analysis by Product Astaxanthin Beta Carotene Lutein Lycopene Canthaxanthin Others

Market Analysis by Application Food and Beverages Dietary Supplements Feed Others

Market Analysis by Region Europe North America Asia-Pacific South America Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape

Company Product Portfolios

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Carotenoids Market: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Company Profiles

Allied Biotech Corp.

BASF

Bioextract

Cyanotech Corp.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

Döhler GmbH

DSM-Firmenich

E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd.

EW Nutrition

Farbest Brands

Givaudan

Kemin Industries Inc.

Lycored

NHU Zhejiang

Sensient Technologies Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9aj62n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.