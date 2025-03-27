Veterinary Dermatology (Antibacterial, Antifungal, Antiparasitic Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies) Market Research 2025-2030: Demand Drivers, Challenges, Case Studies, Profiles of Key Players

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Dermatology Market by Route of Administration, Product Type (Antibacterial, Antifungal, Antiparasitic Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies), Condition Type (Parasitic Infections, Infectious Diseases, Skin Cancer), Animal Type - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary dermatology market is projected to reach USD 30.31 billion by 2030 from USD 20.11 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The Veterinary Dermatology Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the expanding companion animal population and increasing pet ownership. Growing concerns about infectious zoonotic diseases have further influenced the demand for dermatological treatments. Government and animal welfare organizations are actively promoting awareness initiatives, encouraging early diagnosis and treatment of dermatological conditions in both pets and farm animals.



Moreover, the rising adoption of pet insurance and high animal healthcare expenditure are supporting market growth by improving access to specialized dermatological care. However, the market faces challenges such as the rising cost of pet care, which can limit treatment adoption. Additionally, increasing resistance to parasiticides poses a significant concern, reducing the effectiveness of common dermatological treatments. Despite these restraints, advancements in veterinary dermatology, including novel therapeutics and diagnostic techniques, continue to drive market opportunities.



The Oral segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2030



The oral segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2025-2030 due to its ease of administration and improved pet owner compliance. Oral medications, including tablets, capsules, and chewable formulations, offer a convenient alternative to topical and injectable treatments. Increasing veterinary recommendations for systemic treatments over topical solutions and the development of palatable formulations are boosting demand. Additionally, advancements in drug delivery systems, such as sustained-release oral formulations, contribute to the segment's growth in the veterinary dermatology market.



Antiparasitic Drugs accounted for the largest market share in 2024



The antiparasitic drugs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to the rising prevalence of parasitic infections in animals. These drugs, including flea and tick preventives, are widely used for both treatment and prevention. Increasing pet adoption and awareness about zoonotic diseases are fueling the demand for antiparasitic treatments. Moreover, the growing availability of combination therapies that target multiple parasites has driven market expansion. Key industry players are launching innovative formulations with improved efficacy and longer protection durations, further strengthening the segment's dominance.



Parasitic Infections expected to witness the fastest growth rate



Parasitic infections are expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the veterinary dermatology market. The high incidence of flea, tick, and mite infestations in pets, especially in warm and humid regions, is driving demand for effective treatments. Parasitic dermatitis can cause severe itching, hair loss, and secondary bacterial infections, increasing the need for veterinary care. Advancements in diagnostic methods and increasing availability of prescription and over-the-counter treatments contribute to the segment's rapid growth. Moreover, heightened pet owner awareness of parasite prevention further supports market expansion.



Companion Animals accounted for the largest market share in 2024



The companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, driven by increasing pet ownership and growing expenditure on animal healthcare. Dogs and cats are highly susceptible to skin conditions such as allergies, fungal infections, and ectoparasitic infestations, necessitating frequent dermatological treatments. The rising trend of pet humanization and demand for premium veterinary care further boost market growth. Additionally, advancements in dermatological therapeutics, including biologics and targeted therapies, enhance treatment outcomes for companion animals, reinforcing the segment's dominance in the market.



Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics expected to witness the highest growth rate



Veterinary hospitals and clinics are expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by the increasing number of veterinary visits and the availability of specialized dermatology services. These facilities provide comprehensive treatment options, including advanced diagnostics, prescription medications, and surgical interventions for severe skin conditions. The rise in dermatology-focused veterinary clinics and expansion of telemedicine services for dermatological consultations contribute to segment growth. Additionally, pet insurance coverage for dermatological treatments encourages pet owners to seek veterinary care, further increasing demand in this segment.



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024, supported by a well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure and high pet ownership rates. The region has a strong presence of leading market players investing in research and development for innovative dermatological treatments. Rising awareness about pet skin health, coupled with increasing spending on veterinary care, drives market expansion. Additionally, the growing demand for premium pet dermatology products, including hypoallergenic shampoos, medicated sprays, and prescription drugs, contributes to North America's market dominance in the global veterinary dermatology industry.

This report studies veterinary dermatology market based on route of administration, product types, condition types, animal types, end users, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions and respective countries.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 385 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Expanding Companion Animal Population and Pet Ownership Growing Concerns About Infectious Zoonotic Diseases Rising Awareness Initiatives by Government and Animal Welfare Organizations Increasing Adoption of Pet Insurance and High Animal Healthcare Expenditure

Restraints Rising Pet Care Costs Restrictions on Use of Parasiticides for Food-Producing Animals

Opportunities Technological Advancements and Product Launches High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies Surging Number of Veterinary Practitioners in Developed Markets

Challenges Growing Resistance to Parasiticides Diversity in Parasite Species



