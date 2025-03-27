Environment-Friendly and Sustainable Food Market Outlook 2025-2029, Featuring Profiles of Key Players WhiteWave Foods Company, Amy's Kitchen, Earthbound Farm, Ben & Jerry's Homemade, and Beyond Meat

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environment-Friendly and Sustainable Food Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The environment-friendly and sustainable food market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $124.17 billion in 2024 to $132.89 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for organic produce, climate change awareness, increasing eco-friendly farming practices, food sovereignty movements, environmental concerns.



The environment-friendly and sustainable food market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $172.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness and education, increasing consumer preference for healthier and ethical food choices, increasing focus on health and wellness among consumers, increasing consumer demand for ethically sourced food products. Major trends in the forecast period include certification standards, expansion of regenerative agriculture, expansion of food waste reduction technologies, expansion of food cooperatives and collective purchasing initiatives, development in production line.



The demand for organic produce is expected to propel the growth of the environmentally friendly and sustainable food market going forward. For instance, in 2023 according to the Organic Trade Association, a US-based membership-based business association, organic food sales in the United States reached a record $56.4 billion in 2021, marking a 12.4% increase from the previous year. Therefore, the demand for organic produce is driving the growth of the environmentally friendly and sustainable food market.



Major companies operating in the environmentally friendly and sustainable food market are focusing on innovative technologies, such as cellular agriculture techniques to meet consumer expectations. For instance, in April 2022, Air Protein, a US-based startup, developed a meat alternative called air meat, which is made using microbes that turn recycled carbon dioxide into protein. This innovative approach to meat production is carbon-negative, as it utilizes carbon dioxide to make the protein and aims to eventually pull carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through direct-air capture plants. Air Meat is designed to replicate the flavor and texture of real meat products such as steak, chicken, pork, and seafood. This technology aligns with the environmentally friendly and sustainable food market, as it offers a sustainable and environmentally friendly protein source, contributing to mitigating the climate impact of agriculture.



In January 2024, Generation Food Rural Partners (GFRP), a US-based inception-stage venture fund focused on commercializing university-developed intellectual property in food, protein, and agriculture technologies, acquired DisSolves Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The aim of this acquisition is to advance the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly and sustainable food packaging solutions. This acquisition aligns with GFRP's focus on driving economic growth and development in rural communities by investing in innovations in the agriculture, food, and protein sectors. DisSolves, Inc. is a US-based edible packaging startup company, offers a patented technology that utilizes biodegradable and edible components.



North America was the largest region in the environment-friendly and sustainable food market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the Environment-Friendly and sustainable food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the Environment-Friendly and sustainable food market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) By Product Type: Organic Food; Plant-Based Or Alternative Proteins; Sustainable Seafood; Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; Online Retailers; Foodservice Providers; Other Channels

3) By Application: 16-34 Years Old; 35-54 Years Old; Over 55 Years Old



1) By Organic Food: Organic Fruits And Vegetables; Organic Grains And Cereals; Organic Dairy Products; Organic Meat And Poultry

2) By Plant-Based Or Alternative Proteins: Plant-Based Meat Alternatives; Plant-Based Dairy Alternatives; Legumes And Pulses; Protein Supplements

3) By Sustainable Seafood: Wild-Caught Seafood; Farmed Seafood; Seafood Alternatives

4) By Other Products: Eco-Friendly Packaged Foods; Locally Sourced Foods; Upcycled Foods



Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $132.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $172.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

