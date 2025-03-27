2024 Battery and Fuel Cell Market Review Highlights Major Growth Across EV, SSB, SIB, and Flow Battery Segments

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Fuel Cell and Battery Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers key advancements in electric vehicle (EV) battery technologies. The global solid-state battery market is projected to grow from $274 million in 2023 to $1.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 36.7%. The electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is set to expand from $8 billion in 2024 to $28.1 billion by 2029, while the sodium-ion battery market will grow from $318 million to $838.5 million. The report explores innovations in SSBs, SIBs, flow batteries, and fuel cell vehicles, driven by sustainability, cost efficiency, and next-gen mobility needs. It includes ESG perspectives, regulatory insights, and analysis of AI, nanotech, and 3D printing impacts on the energy storage sector.
With further diversification in EV applications, advanced batteries such as SSBs, sodium-ion batteries, and flow batteries are expected to expand further possibilities for high-performance EVs, low-cost urban transportation, and efficient commercial fleets, realizing the next chapter in sustainable transportation.
Rapid advancements in battery technology drive innovations in electrical vehicle (EV) propulsion systems with advantages such as improved energy density, enhanced safety, and extended driving range. Solid-state batteries (SSBs) use solid electrolytes instead of liquid electrolyte solutions to enhance safety by eliminating the possibility of thermal runaway and electrolyte leakage. They enable faster charging times, longer driving range, and extended cycle life. Sodium-ion batteries are emerging as one of the most promising alternatives for lithium-ion batteries. They use sodium, which is abundantly available as opposed to the scarce and costly materials such as lithium and cobalt. They are known for their lower production cost and alleviated performance in cold temperatures.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Foreword
Chapter 2: Solid State Batteries: Global Markets (FCB053B)
- Market Outlook
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Trends and Developments
- Analysis by Segments
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Market Overview of Solid-State Batteries
- Main Components of SSBs
- Market Dynamics of Solid-State Batteries
- Emerging Technologies and Developments of Solid-State Batteries
- Nanotechnology
- Emerging Roles of AI and ML
- Thermal Management Systems (TMS)
- Bottom Electrodeposition
- Fast Cycling of Lithium Metal in SSBs
- Global SSB Market by Type
- Thin Film Batteries
- Bulk Batteries
- Global SSB Market by Cell Type
- Single Cell Batteries
- Multi-Cell Batteries
- Global SSB Market by Rechargeability
- Primary Batteries
- Secondary Batteries
- Global SSB Market by Region
- Sustainability in the SSB Industry: ESG Perspective
Chapter 3: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market (FCB058B)
- Market Outlook
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Development
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Market Overview of Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Market Dynamics of Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling
- Key Emerging Technologies for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling
- Implementing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Nanotechnology
- 3D Printing
- Global Market by Battery Type
- Lithium-ion
- Lead-acid
- Nickel Metal Hydride
- Global Market by Propulsion Type
- Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Sustainability in the Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market: An ESG Perspective
- Current Status of ESG in the Market
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Market
- Case Study: Examples of Successful ESG Implementation
- ERAMET
- Fortum
- Glencore
Chapter 4: Sodium-ion Batteries: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets to 2029 (FCB041B)
- Market Outlook
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives
- U.S.
- Europe
- China
- India
- Market Dynamics of Sodium-ion Batteries: Materials
- Emerging Technologies in SIB Development
- Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs
- Advanced Electrolytes
- Emerging Roles of AI and Machine Learning
- Global Sodium-ion Battery Market, by Product
- Sodium-sulfur Batteries
- Sodium-salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries)
- Sodium-oxygen (Sodium-air) Batteries
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- Sustainability in the Sodium-ion Batteries Market: An ESG Perspective
- Status of ESG in the Global Sodium-ion Battery Industry
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG
Chapter 5: Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles: Global Markets (FCB040F)
- Market Outlook
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Market Dynamics of Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives
- Germany
- U.S.
- Canada
- India
- China
- Key Emerging Technologies for Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles
- Autonomous Charging
- Three-Dimensional EV Printing
- V2G EV Charging Stations
- Emerging Role of AI and IoT Solutions in EV Deployment
- Global EV and FCEV Market, by Propulsion Type
- BEV
- PHEV
- HEV
- FCEV
- Global EV and FCEV Market, by Region
- Sustainability in the Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market: An ESG Perspective
- Current Status of ESG in the Global Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Global Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market
Chapter 6: Flow Batteries: Global Markets (FCB055B)
- Market Outlook
- Analysis by Segment
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios of Flow Batteries
- Market Dynamics of Flow Batteries
- Emerging Technologies and Developments of Flow Batteries
- Emerging Battery Materials
- Iron Flow Batteries
- Iron-Chromium Redox Flow Batteries
- Global Flow Battery Market, by Battery Type
- Redox
- Hybrid
- Global Flow Battery Market, by Battery Material
- Vanadium
- Zinc-Bromine
- Other Battery Materials
- Global Flow Battery Market, by Deployment Type
- Small-Scale
- Large-Scale
- Global Flow Battery Market, by Region
- Sustainability in the Flow Battery Market: An ESG Perspective
- Case Studies Successful Implementations of ESG
- Invinity Energy Systems
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- StorEn Technologies
- Enerox GmbH
Chapter 7: E-Bike: Global Markets (FCB065A)
- Market Outlook
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Current Market Trends
- Emerging and Upcoming Trends in the e-Bike Market
- Market Breakdown by Class
- Class I
- Class II
- Class III
- Market Breakdown by Configuration
- Regular e-Bike
- Folding e-Bike
- Market Breakdown by Motor Type
- Mid-Drive Motor
- Hub-Drive Motor
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Sustainability in the e-Bike Market: An ESG Perspective
- Importance of ESG in the e-Bike Market
- Future of ESG with e-Bikes
