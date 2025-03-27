2024 Battery and Fuel Cell Market Review Highlights Major Growth Across EV, SSB, SIB, and Flow Battery Segments

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Fuel Cell and Battery Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers key advancements in electric vehicle (EV) battery technologies. The global solid-state battery market is projected to grow from $274 million in 2023 to $1.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 36.7%. The electric vehicle battery reuse and recycling market is set to expand from $8 billion in 2024 to $28.1 billion by 2029, while the sodium-ion battery market will grow from $318 million to $838.5 million. The report explores innovations in SSBs, SIBs, flow batteries, and fuel cell vehicles, driven by sustainability, cost efficiency, and next-gen mobility needs. It includes ESG perspectives, regulatory insights, and analysis of AI, nanotech, and 3D printing impacts on the energy storage sector.

With further diversification in EV applications, advanced batteries such as SSBs, sodium-ion batteries, and flow batteries are expected to expand further possibilities for high-performance EVs, low-cost urban transportation, and efficient commercial fleets, realizing the next chapter in sustainable transportation.

Rapid advancements in battery technology drive innovations in electrical vehicle (EV) propulsion systems with advantages such as improved energy density, enhanced safety, and extended driving range. Solid-state batteries (SSBs) use solid electrolytes instead of liquid electrolyte solutions to enhance safety by eliminating the possibility of thermal runaway and electrolyte leakage. They enable faster charging times, longer driving range, and extended cycle life. Sodium-ion batteries are emerging as one of the most promising alternatives for lithium-ion batteries. They use sodium, which is abundantly available as opposed to the scarce and costly materials such as lithium and cobalt. They are known for their lower production cost and alleviated performance in cold temperatures.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Foreword

Chapter 2: Solid State Batteries: Global Markets (FCB053B)

Market Outlook

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Trends and Developments

Analysis by Segments

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Market Overview of Solid-State Batteries

Main Components of SSBs

Market Dynamics of Solid-State Batteries

Emerging Technologies and Developments of Solid-State Batteries

Nanotechnology

Emerging Roles of AI and ML

Thermal Management Systems (TMS)

Bottom Electrodeposition

Fast Cycling of Lithium Metal in SSBs

Global SSB Market by Type Thin Film Batteries Bulk Batteries

Global SSB Market by Cell Type Single Cell Batteries Multi-Cell Batteries

Global SSB Market by Rechargeability Primary Batteries Secondary Batteries

Global SSB Market by Region

Sustainability in the SSB Industry: ESG Perspective

Chapter 3: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market (FCB058B)

Market Outlook

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Development

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Market Overview of Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Market Dynamics of Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling

Key Emerging Technologies for EV Battery Reuse and Recycling

Implementing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Nanotechnology

3D Printing

Global Market by Battery Type Lithium-ion Lead-acid Nickel Metal Hydride

Global Market by Propulsion Type Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Market Breakdown by Region

Sustainability in the Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market: An ESG Perspective

Current Status of ESG in the Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Market

Case Study: Examples of Successful ESG Implementation ERAMET Fortum Glencore



Chapter 4: Sodium-ion Batteries: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets to 2029 (FCB041B)

Market Outlook

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives U.S. Europe China India

Market Dynamics of Sodium-ion Batteries: Materials

Emerging Technologies in SIB Development

Nanotechnology-based Anode and Cathode Materials for SIBs

Advanced Electrolytes

Emerging Roles of AI and Machine Learning

Global Sodium-ion Battery Market, by Product Sodium-sulfur Batteries Sodium-salt Batteries (Zebra Batteries) Sodium-oxygen (Sodium-air) Batteries

Market Breakdown, by Region

Sustainability in the Sodium-ion Batteries Market: An ESG Perspective

Status of ESG in the Global Sodium-ion Battery Industry

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

Chapter 5: Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles: Global Markets (FCB040F)

Market Outlook

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Market Dynamics of Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles

Regulatory Framework and Initiatives Germany U.S. Canada India China

Key Emerging Technologies for Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles Autonomous Charging Three-Dimensional EV Printing V2G EV Charging Stations Emerging Role of AI and IoT Solutions in EV Deployment

Global EV and FCEV Market, by Propulsion Type BEV PHEV HEV FCEV

Global EV and FCEV Market, by Region

Sustainability in the Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market: An ESG Perspective

Current Status of ESG in the Global Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG in the Global Electric Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle Market

Chapter 6: Flow Batteries: Global Markets (FCB055B)

Market Outlook

Analysis by Segment

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Market Overview and Future Scenarios of Flow Batteries

Market Dynamics of Flow Batteries

Emerging Technologies and Developments of Flow Batteries

Emerging Battery Materials Iron Flow Batteries

Iron-Chromium Redox Flow Batteries

Global Flow Battery Market, by Battery Type Redox Hybrid

Global Flow Battery Market, by Battery Material Vanadium Zinc-Bromine Other Battery Materials

Global Flow Battery Market, by Deployment Type Small-Scale Large-Scale

Global Flow Battery Market, by Region

Sustainability in the Flow Battery Market: An ESG Perspective

Case Studies Successful Implementations of ESG Invinity Energy Systems Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. StorEn Technologies Enerox GmbH



Chapter 7: E-Bike: Global Markets (FCB065A)

Market Outlook

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Current Market Trends

Emerging and Upcoming Trends in the e-Bike Market

Market Breakdown by Class Class I Class II Class III

Market Breakdown by Configuration Regular e-Bike Folding e-Bike

Market Breakdown by Motor Type Mid-Drive Motor Hub-Drive Motor

Market Breakdown by Region

Sustainability in the e-Bike Market: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the e-Bike Market

Future of ESG with e-Bikes

