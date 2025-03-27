Residential Energy Management Market Investment and Company Analysis Report 2025 - Featuring Samsung Electronics Co., Microsoft Corporation, Tesla, Siemens, and General Electric Company

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Energy Management Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Key Companies Profiled: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; Microsoft Corporation; Tesla Inc.; Siemens AG; General Electric Company.



The residential energy management market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.23 billion in 2024 to $3.64 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising energy costs, environmental awareness, government regulations, consumer awareness, smart grid development.



The residential energy management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to internet of things (IoT) expansion, energy storage solutions, demand response programs, increased home automation, big data analytics. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in artificial intelligence, technological advancements, renewable energy adoption, advanced energy analytics, energy storage solutions.



The anticipated increase in residential building construction is set to drive the growth of the residential energy management market in the future. In May 2023, the seasonally adjusted annual pace reached 1,631,000, marking a 21.7% increase over the revised April 2023 prediction of 1,340,000. Additionally, the number of privately owned home completions in May 2023 was 1,518,000 on a seasonally adjusted yearly basis, representing a 5% increase over the May 2022 rate and a 9.5% rise above the revised April 2023 estimate of 1,386,000. Therefore, the growth in residential building construction is a key driver for the residential energy management market.



The anticipated growth of the residential energy management market is further propelled by the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). For instance, a report by Ericsson in June 2022 revealed that global IoT connections reached 13.2 billion in 2022 and are projected to grow by 18% to 34.7 billion by 2028. Hence, the rising adoption of IoT is a driving force behind the growth of the residential energy management market.



Major companies operating in the residential energy management market are strategically focusing on the development and introduction of intelligent and sustainable home energy management solutions to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Schneider Electric SE launched Schneider Home in January 2023, providing a comprehensive residential energy management solution featuring components such as a home battery, solar inverter, smart electrical panel, electric vehicle charger, and connected electric sockets and light switches, all controlled through a user-friendly app. This app automates energy production and storage, incorporates geofencing and occupancy sensing features, and assists homeowners in saving on energy costs while reducing their environmental impact.



In December 2022, Daikin Industries Ltd., a multinational conglomerate based in Japan, acquired Venstar Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Daikin Industries Ltd.'s presence in the North American market and strengthen its portfolio in indoor comfort solutions and energy management systems. Venstar Inc., a U.S.-based company, specializes in manufacturing smart thermostats and energy management systems for homes and businesses.



North America was the largest region in the residential energy management market in 2024. The regions covered in the residential energy management market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the residential energy management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Hardware; Software

2) By Type: Energy Management Platform (EMP); Energy Analytics; Customer Engagement Platform (CEP)

3) By Application: Power Monitoring And Control; Load Shedding And Management; Flexible Load Management



Subsegments:



1) By Hardware: Smart Meters; Energy Monitors; Smart Thermostats; Home Energy Storage Systems

2) By Software: Energy Management Software; Analytics And Reporting Tools; Mobile Applications; Integration Platforms



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

