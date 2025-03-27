Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Forecast 2024-2029 & 2034 - Revenues to Grow from US$97.73 Billion in 2025 to US$244.4 Billion by 2029

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. North America was the largest region in the internet of medical things (IoMT) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled: Google LLC; Microsoft Corporation; Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; Siemens Healthineers AG; Roche Diagnostics Corporation.







The internet of medical things (IoMT) market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $79.64 billion in 2024 to $97.73 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, increased network connectivity, increasing investment in healthcare, government initiatives.



The internet of medical things (IoMT) market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $244.4 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rollout of 5G networks, telemedicine expansion, prevalence of chronic diseases, growing popularity of wearable devices, increasing adoption of electronic health records.

Major trends in the forecast period include remote surgery, predictive healthcare, advancements in healthcare technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) integration, smart hospitals.



Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic and recovery, inflation and interest rate environment and the 2nd Trump presidency.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Device Type: Wearable Devices; Stationary Devices; Implantable Devices; Other Devices

2) By Application: Data Assortment And Analysis; Real-Time Monitoring; Remote Medical Assistance; Tracking And Alerts; Other Applications

3) By End User: Healthcare Providers; Patients; Government Authorities; Other End Users



Subsegments:



1) By Wearable Devices: Smartwatches; Fitness Trackers; Health Monitoring Patches; Wearable ECG Monitors

2) By Stationary Devices: Smart Beds; Vital Sign Monitors; Connected Diagnostic Equipment; Telehealth Stations

3) By Implantable Devices: Pacemakers; Continuous Glucose Monitors; Neurostimulators; Drug Delivery Systems

4) By Other Devices: Home Health Monitoring Devices; Connected Inhalers; Medication Adherence Devices; Smart Thermometers



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $97.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $244.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.8% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Qualcomm Life Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Oracle Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Becton Dickinson and Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker Corporation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

ResMed Inc.

AptarGroup Inc.

DexCom Inc.

Masimo Corporation

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Merative L.P.

Capsule Technologies Inc.

Owlet Baby Care Inc.

AgaMatrix Inc.

AliveCor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfxvc0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment