Ascend Learning Announces Acquisition of Clover Learning to Expand Allied Health Education Offerings

LEAWOOD, Kan., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascend Learning, a leading healthcare and learning software company, today announced the acquisition of Clover Learning, a pioneer in online diagnostic imaging education. Clover Learning enhances Ascend’s portfolio of allied health brands, furthering its mission to provide comprehensive training and certification solutions to healthcare professionals.

As the US population ages, demand for medical imaging services is increasing and contributing to staffing challenges and shortages in the radiology workforce. Learning and upskilling to aid in retention and attracting new talent are critical needs in this workforce.

“We are thrilled to welcome Clover Learning to our growing portfolio of allied health brands as this acquisition aligns with our shared mission to bring skilled workers to the healthcare industry,” said Kathy Hunter, Allied Health category leader at Ascend Learning. “Clover's innovative approach to education and their commitment to excellence will help us continue to serve the allied health professions and ultimately create better-qualified healthcare professionals to serve patients.”

Clover Learning is an established leader in online diagnostic imaging market training, certification exam preparation, and continuing education through its innovative platform that leverages evidence-based learning methodologies and interactive experiences. With a 96% pass rate on certification exams, Clover Learning's transformative courses are designed to ignite curiosity and encourage critical thinking among healthcare students and professionals.

Ascend Learning's Allied Health offerings include National Healthcareer Association (NHA), a market leader in preparing and certifying healthcare students for high demand allied health professions with nationally recognized accredited credentials. NHA's offerings include learning resources, exam preparation, and professional development solutions. Together, Ascend’s NHA and Clover Learning will expand and enhance support for these critical professions.

“Joining forces with Ascend Learning is an incredible opportunity for Clover Learning,” said Ari Blum, Founder and CEO of Clover Learning. “With Ascend Learning's significant resources and long-standing expertise in healthcare learning, we will have opportunities to scale our imaging offerings and continue to provide best-in-class training, prep materials, continuing education, and cross-training solutions to the imaging market. Together, we can continue transforming healthcare education and supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

“The acquisition of Clover Learning underscores Ascend Learning's ongoing commitment to improve patient care by equipping healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to enter the workforce and continue to succeed in these critical professions,” said Lissy Hu, MD, CEO of Ascend Learning. “Clover Learning enables us to further strengthen and enhance the training and development of allied health professionals, indispensable members of healthcare teams, across more disciplines and professions.”

Tyton Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Clover.

About Ascend Learning:

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.

About Clover Learning: Clover Learning, Inc. is a pioneer in online healthcare education for the diagnostic imaging field. Founded in 2017, Clover Learning has become one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, offering engaging video lessons, quizzes, assessments, and certification exam prep tools. Clover Learning's mission is to transform students into professionals and professionals into experts through personalized, innovative, and accessible online education.

