Hexagon Purus signs agreement with Stadler for delivery of hydrogen fuel storage systems for rail applications in California

(Oslo, Norway, 27 March 2025) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Stadler, a leading manufacturer of rail applications, for delivery of hydrogen fuel storage systems for hydrogen rail applications in California.

The Type 4 hydrogen fuel storage systems will be produced in Hexagon Purus’ facility in Kassel, Germany.

“At Stadler, we are committed to reducing operational emissions and developing efficient and environmentally friendly rail solutions in collaboration with experienced partners, like Hexagon Purus. Leveraging our extensive portfolio and leadership in alternative drive systems, we provide our customers with optimal solutions tailored to their needs," says Martin Ritter, CEO Division Stadler North America.

“Hydrogen is an attractive solution to decarbonize rail transport, especially for regions like California where full electrification is not viable”, says Michael Kleschinski, EVP Hydrogen Mobility & Infrastructure. “We are thrilled to sign this agreement with Stadler as a continuation of our long-term collaboration, and we are looking forward to supporting their efforts in rolling out hydrogen trains in the US”.

For more information

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Stadler

Stadler has been building trains for over 80 years. The provider of mobility solutions in rail vehicle construction, service and signaling technology has its headquarters in Bussnang in eastern Switzerland. More than 15,000 employees work at 8 production and 6 engineering locations as well as over 80 service locations, including over 5,600 employees in Switzerland.

The company is aware of its social responsibility for sustainable mobility and therefore stands for innovative, sustainable and durable quality products. The product range in the mainline and urban transport sector includes high-speed trains, intercity trains, regional and suburban trains, subway trains, tram-trains and streetcars. Stadler also manufactures mainline locomotives, shunting locomotives and passenger coaches. Stadler is the world's leading manufacturer of rack-and-pinion railway vehicles.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com

