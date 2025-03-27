Cosentino Launches First Ever 2025-2026 Global Trend Report - Shaping Tomorrow: Future Design & Architecture

Coral Gables, FL, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino Group , the global leader in the production and distribution of innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, has launched its first Global Trend Report - Shaping Tomorrow: Future Design & Architecture. This first-of-its-kind, inspirational trend report reveals five key macro trends - Origin, Solace, Nature, Urban, and Wonder - and how they will influence design and architectural surroundings in the coming years.

With more than 400 pages, the report explores each of these trends through informative texts, inspirational mood boards, color palettes, keywords, microtrends, case studies, material selections, and interviews with internationally-recognized designers and creatives. Several voices include: Nina Magon, Founder and Principal, Nina Magon Studio; Tom Dixon, British Designer; Mikel Welch, Interior Designer & TV Host; Kathryn Gustafson, Founding Partner of Gustafson Porter + Bowman; Fernando Laposse, Mexican Designer; Regina Sturrock, Founder of Regina Sturrock Design, among hundreds of others.

Cosentino partnered with prominent journalist and publication director, Enric Pastor, and Judith van Vliet, founder of The Color Authority, to research and reveal each trend through the lens of in depth storytelling, thought-provoking original photography, as well as color and texture, to showcase how these trends will shape the future of design. The brand’s first Global Trend Report further showcases how Cosentino, which has a presence in more than 110 countries, continues to drive international design innovation within the industry.

“With this report, we are offering a unique approach to trends and analyzing them in a way that hasn’t been done before,” stated Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and EVP of Global Sales. “As a global brand, Cosentino has the opportunity to gain the perspective of designers all over the world, where our product is being incorporated into projects ranging from sports centers to facades of skyscrapers. These case studies represent the designs of tomorrow, and our mission as a brand is to serve the design community with products that will give them the tools to bring their visions to life.”

Origin - Bringing it back home: Local culture, architecture, food and fashion shape our tastes, values and beliefs as we age. In a world with everchanging surroundings, designing with origin in mind creates a stronger emotional connection and embraces the richness of heritage. Nina Magon, Founder and Principal, Nina Magon Studio, said: “Genuineness and craft activism guide us to collaborate with artisans and support handcrafted elements that celebrate tradition.”

Vibrant and vintage greens, burgundy, yellow-based greens, and terracotta oranges Materials & Finishes: Dekton® Kraftizen Umber, Dekton® Pietra Kode Ceppo and Avorio, petrified wood, cacti leather, and yaré fiber Solace - Designing for our emotions: Color goes beyond just a detail of design, but rather a way to stimulate certain emotions to redefine interactions with environments. Designing spaces to fit emotional needs has an impact on our human psyche and brings together textures, smells, colors and lighting to create a dynamic environment that supports mental and emotional health. Patricia Bustos, Spain Interior Designer, said: “The future home is a sanctuary, a space where the sensory and the emotional are prioritized.”

Gentle greens, aquas, pale violets, soft peaches, and warm neutrals Materials & Finishes: Silestone® Le Chic Bohème Versailles Ivory, Dekton® Pietra Edition Sandik, Dekton® Onirika Trance, Sensa® Vancouver, porous ceramic, plastic, silk, and acrylic Nature - Designing for and with the environment: Sustainability will continue to become an increasingly important factor in design. The Nature trend influences a more modest and mindful approach to design, reassessing priorities of material items and reusing them to bring new life into the design of spaces. Mikel Welch, Interior Designer & TV Host, said: “My main inspiration comes from nature, historical craftsmanship, and the stories embedded in vintage pieces.”

Greenish-grays, bluish-blacks, dim oranges, avocado greens, and ecru Materials & Finishes: Silestone® Sunlit Days Posidonia Green, Earthic by Silestone® XM Ffrom 03 and Raw G, Dekton® Pietra Kode Grigio, wood, wool, and eco-friendly materials Urban - Designing cities for the future: Urban living is growing worldwide, and the changing climate, the balance between heritage and innovation, tranquility and stimulation, and new household compositions are all factors to consider when building modern cities. Design solutions that create spaces that are versatile and multifunctional so that occupants can work, play, and live under one structure will become the main drivers of architectural innovation.

Kathryn Gustafson, a founding partner of Gustafson Porter + Bowman, said: “Modularity of space and how it’s used really helps with social equity.”

Medium-reds, classic blues, warm grays, bright yellow, and deep purples Materials & Finishes: Dekton® Pietra Edition Trevi, Silestone® Le Chic Romantic Ash, Silestone® Urban Crush Brass Relish, Sensa® Black Beauty, woven sun shades, concrete, and brick Wonder - Bending reality and beating expectations: Wonder imagines a more human­-centered approach to design, leading to moments of surprise, amazement, and compassion. Buildings, interiors and objects that break through the mundanity and predictability of everyday life through colors, textures, and materials will continue to gain traction.

Yeşim Kozanlı, Architect, Turkey said: “Play and wonder are concepts that redefine creativity and user-centered experience in design.”

Reddish-blues, bluish-reds, reddish-yellows, blue-greens, and near-black purples Materials & Finishes: Dekton® Laurent and Amethyst, Silestone® Le Chic Bohème Jardin Emerald, Dekton® Khalo, textured vessels, deco tile, and recycled materials

Methodology

Cosentino’s 2025-2026 Design & Architecture Trends Report, is based on the opinions of over 200 professionals from around the world, and provides a comprehensive overview of emerging priorities in materials, styles, technology, and sustainability. Exhaustive research was carried out using coolhunting techniques at an international level, complemented by one-on-one interviews with experts in interior design, architecture, and space management. This analysis reflects the demands and expectations of interior designers and architects globally, highlighting key patterns that will shape the future of contemporary spaces.

