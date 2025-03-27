Silicon Photonics and Photonic Integrated Circuits Global Market Report 2025: New Report Highlights Silicon Photonics as Backbone of Next-Gen Data, Telecom and Sensing Applications

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Photonics and Photonic Integrated Circuits Market 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapid growth of AI technology has put unprecedented demands on networks and data centers. Silicon photonics and photonic integrated circuits offer the most advanced networking solution to this problem. AI "factories" are a new class of data centers with extreme scale, and networking infrastructure must be reinvented to keep pace. The US-based artificial intelligence (AI) computing multinational NVIDIA recently announced its plan to leverage silicon photonics and co-packaged optics (CPO) to connect millions of GPUs in these AI factories.

Silicon photonics and photonic integrated circuits (PICs) represent a transformative technology at the intersection of semiconductors and optics, enabling the manipulation of light on silicon chips. As data centers face unprecedented bandwidth demands driven by AI workloads, cloud computing, and video streaming, traditional copper interconnects reach fundamental physical limitations in terms of bandwidth, power consumption, and density. Silicon photonics offers a solution by leveraging light's inherent advantages: higher bandwidth, lower latency, reduced power consumption, and immunity to electromagnetic interference.

The technology is particularly crucial now due to the exponential growth in AI/ML applications, which require massive data movement between processors, memory, and storage. Silicon photonics enables the high-bandwidth, energy-efficient interconnects essential for scaling these systems. Additionally, the convergence of silicon photonics with mature CMOS manufacturing processes allows for cost-effective production at scale, making widespread adoption increasingly viable.

Looking toward the future, silicon photonics will play a pivotal role in multiple frontier technologies. In quantum computing, PICs provide the precise control of photonic qubits necessary for quantum information processing. For next-generation sensing, PIC-based LiDAR systems will enable autonomous vehicles with improved performance and reduced cost. In telecommunications, silicon photonics will support the backbone of 5G/6G networks and beyond, meeting ever-increasing bandwidth demands.

As the technology matures, we're witnessing a transition from discrete optical components to highly integrated photonic circuits that combine multiple functions on a single chip, similar to the evolution seen in the electronic semiconductor industry. This integration, coupled with advanced packaging technologies like co-packaged optics, will continue to drive improvements in performance, energy efficiency, and cost, cementing silicon photonics as a foundational technology for our increasingly connected, data-intensive world.

The Global Silicon Photonics and Photonic Integrated Circuits Market 2023-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the rapidly evolving silicon photonics and photonic integrated circuits (PICs) landscape, offering strategic insights into market dynamics, technology trends, and growth opportunities across multiple application segments from 2023 to 2035.

Key Report Features:

Material Platform Analysis: Comparative assessment of silicon, silicon nitride, lithium niobate, indium phosphide, and emerging material technologies

Application Segmentation: In-depth market forecasts for datacom, telecom, sensing, AI acceleration, and quantum computing applications

Manufacturing and Packaging: Evaluation of wafer processing challenges, yield management, and advanced packaging technologies including co-packaged optics

Competitive Landscape: Profiles of 186 companies across the entire value chain from materials suppliers to system integrators

Technology Roadmaps: Forecasts for product development timelines, performance improvements, and market adoption rates

Introduction to Silicon Photonics: Fundamental principles, comparative advantages over traditional technologies, and basic optical data transmission mechanisms

Materials and Components Analysis: Comprehensive review of platform technologies including silicon-on-insulator (SOI), germanium photodetectors, silicon nitride waveguides, thin-film lithium niobate, and hybrid integration approaches

Advanced Packaging Technologies: Detailed analysis of 2.5D and 3D integration technologies, through-silicon vias (TSVs), hybrid bonding, and co-packaged optics solutions

Market Applications in Depth: Datacom: Data center architectures, transceiver evolution, co-packaged optics, and high-performance computing interconnects Telecommunications: 5G/6G infrastructure, optical networking, and long-haul/metro applications Sensing: LiDAR systems, chemical/biological sensing, and medical diagnostics AI/ML: Photonic processors, neural network accelerators, and programmable photonic systems Quantum: PIC-based quantum computing architectures, quantum communications, and single-photon sources

Market Forecasts 2023-2035: Global market size and regional analysis Segmentation by application, material platform, and component type Pricing trends and volume projections for key product categories Detailed forecasts for emerging segments including AI transceivers and quantum PICs Supply Chain Analysis: Foundry landscape, fabless designers, integrated device manufacturers, and end-users Technology Trends: Laser integration techniques, modulator innovations, photodetector developments, and waveguide advancements Challenges and Future Directions: CMOS-foundry compatibility, power consumption issues, packaging optimization, and scalability solutions.



This report provides essential strategic intelligence for technology vendors, component manufacturers, system integrators, end-users, and investors to navigate the complex and rapidly evolving silicon photonics ecosystem. With detailed technical benchmarking, market forecasts, and competitive analysis, the report enables stakeholders to identify growth opportunities, anticipate technological disruptions, and develop informed strategies for this transformative market.

The report provides comprehensive profiles of 183 companies across the silicon photonics and photonic integrated circuits ecosystem. Each profile includes company background, technology focus, product offerings, manufacturing capabilities, partnerships, and market positioning to provide a complete view of the competitive landscape and ecosystem relationships.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Electronic and Photonic Integration Compared

1.3 Silicon Photonic Transceiver Evolution

1.4 Market Map

1.5 Global Market Trends in Silicon Photonics

1.6 Competing and Complementary Photonics Technologies

1.6.1 Metaphotonics

1.6.2 III-V Photonics

1.6.3 Lithium Niobate Photonics

1.6.4 Polymer Photonics

1.6.5 Plasmonic Photonics

1.7 Potential of photonic AI acceleration

1.8 Commercial deployment of silicon photonics

1.9 Manufacturing challenges

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 What is Silicon Photonics?

2.2 Advantages of Silicon Photonics

2.3 Applications of Silicon Photonics

2.4 Comparison with Other Photonic Integration Technologies

2.5 Evolution from Electronic to Photonic Integration

2.6 Silicon Photonics vs Traditional Electronics

2.7 Modern high-performance AI data centers

2.8 Core Technology Components

2.9 Basic Optical Data Transmission

2.10 Silicon Photonic Circuit Architecture

3 MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

3.1 Silicon

3.2 Germanium

3.3 Silicon Nitride

3.4 Thin Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN)

3.5 Indium Phosphide

3.6 Barium Titanite and Rare Earth metals

3.7 Organic Polymer on Silicon

3.8 Wafer Processing

3.9 Hybrid and Heterogeneous Integration

4 ADVANCED PACKAGING TECHNOLOGIES

4.1 Evolution of Packaging Technologies

4.2 2.5D Integration Technologies

4.3 3D Integration Approaches

4.4 Co-Packaged Optics (CPO)

4.5 Optical Alignment

4.6 Manufacturing Challenges

5 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

5.1 Datacom Applications

5.1.1 Data Center Architecture Evolution

5.1.2 Transceivers

5.1.3 Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)

5.1.4 Pluggable optics

5.1.5 Linear drive and linear pluggable optics (LPO)

5.1.6 Interconnects

5.1.7 Optical Transceivers

5.1.7.1 Architecture and Operation

5.1.7.2 Market Players

5.1.7.3 Technology Roadmap

5.1.8 Co-Packaged Optics for Switches

5.1.8.1 CPO vs Pluggable Solutions

5.1.8.2 Power and Performance Benefits

5.1.8.3 Implementation Challenges

5.1.9 Data Center Networks

5.1.10 High-Performance Computing

5.1.11 Chip-to-Chip and Board-to-Board Interconnects

5.1.12 Ethernet Networking

5.2 Telecommunications

5.2.1 5G/6G Infrastructure

5.2.2 Bandwidth Requirements

5.2.3 Long-Haul and Metro Networks

5.2.4 5G and Fiber-to-the-X (FTTx) Applications

5.2.5 Optical Transceivers and Transponders

5.3 Sensing Applications

5.3.1 Lidar and Automotive Sensing

5.3.2 Chemical and Biological Sensing

5.3.3 Optical Coherence Tomography

5.4 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.4.1 AI Data Traffic Requirements

5.4.2 Silicon Photonics for AI Accelerators

5.4.3 Photonic Processors

5.4.4 Photonic Processing for AI

5.4.5 Programmable Photonics

5.4.6 Neural Network Applications

5.4.7 Future AI Architecture Requirements

5.5 Quantum Computing and Communication

5.5.1 Quantum Photonic Requirements

5.5.2 Integration Challenges

5.5.3 Photonic Platform Quantum Computing

5.5.4 PICs for Quantum systems

5.5.5 Operational cycle of photonic quantum computers

5.5.6 Market Players and Development

5.5.7 AI Neuromorphic Computing

5.6 Biophotonics and Medical Diagnostics

6 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE

6.1 Global Silicon Photonics and Photonic Integrated Circuits Market Overview

6.2 Datacom Applications

6.3 Telecom Applications

6.4 Sensing Applications

6.5 Photonic Integrated Circuit Market, by Material

7 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

7.1 Foundries and Wafer Suppliers

7.2 Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

7.3 Foundries and Wafer Suppliers

7.4 Packaging and Testing

7.5 System Integrators and End-Users

8 TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

8.1 Laser Integration Techniques

8.1.1 Direct Epitaxial Growth

8.1.2 Flip-Chip Bonding

8.1.3 Hybrid Integration

8.1.4 Advances and Challenges

8.2 Modulator Technologies

8.2.1 Silicon Modulators

8.2.2 Germanium Modulators

8.2.3 Lithium Niobate Modulators

8.2.4 Polymer Modulators

8.3 Photodetector Technologies

8.3.1 Silicon Photodetectors

8.3.2 Germanium Photodetectors

8.3.3 III-V Photodetectors

8.4 Waveguide and Coupling Innovations

8.4.1 Silicon Waveguides

8.4.2 Silicon Nitride Waveguides

8.4.3 Coupling Techniques

8.5 Packaging and Integration Advancements

8.5.1 Chip-Scale Packaging

8.5.2 Wafer-Scale Integration

8.5.3 3D Integration and Interposer Technologies

9 CHALLENGES AND FUTURE TRENDS

9.1 CMOS-Foundry-Compatible Devices and Integration

9.1.1 Scaling and Miniaturization

9.1.2 Process Complexity and Yield Improvement

9.2 Power Consumption and Thermal Management

9.2.1 Energy-Efficient Photonic Devices

9.2.2 Thermal Optimization Techniques

9.3 Packaging and Testing

9.3.1 Advanced Packaging Solutions

9.3.2 Automated Testing and Characterization

9.4 Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness

9.4.1 Wafer-Scale Integration

9.4.2 Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

9.5 Emerging Materials and Hybrid Integration

9.5.1 Novel Semiconductor Materials

9.5.2 Heterogeneous Integration Approaches

10 COMPANY PROFILES (183 company profiles)

