$1.53 Bn Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market 2025-2033 by Technology, Size of Screening Systems, Application, and Region

Dublin, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market Report by Technology, Size of Screening Systems, Application, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air cargo security and screening systems market size reached USD 987.9 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2025-2033.







Air cargo security and screening systems are installed at airports by the airport authorities so that the rising flow and scrutiny of cargo consignment can be handled efficiently, accurately and quickly. Due to globalisation, a huge number of air service providers have entered causing an increase in air traffic and flow of cargo consignments on airports.

Air cargo security and screening systems help to scan the cargos without any errors and without the restriction of size of the cargo. Screenings based on X-rays, ETD and EDS technologies are currently used in major systems. These technologies create high penetration to detect and identify contraband and goods that might compromise safety and business operations. They are also highly automated and result in significant savings on manual labour and time.



Assured security is a key factor catalysing the demand of air cargo security and screening systems. These systems can scan parcels and detect hidden illegal items, such as explosives, weapons, chemicals, firearms and narcotics. In the recent past, a rising risk of attacks and threats through explosives have driven the increasing adoption of these technologies.

Moreover, these modern systems are capable of screening high volumes of cargo in shorter time spans. Due to a considerable increase in global air cargo traffic, the need for effective and powerful security and screening systems has also increased. Security check for cargo shipments through physical inspection was possible only in the past when the air cargo traffic was scanty, however, with the ascend in number of air cargo services, the airport authorities are under an increasing pressure of implementing such technologies that enhance screening and surveillance of high volumes of cargo.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What is the market size for the global air cargo security and screening systems market in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global air cargo security and screening systems market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air cargo security and screening systems market?

What is the breakup of the global air cargo security and screening systems market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the global air cargo security and screening systems market based on the technology?

What are the key regions in the global air cargo security and screening systems market?

Who are the key companies/players in the global air cargo security and screening systems market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $987.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1530 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

3DX-RAY

American Science and Engineering

L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems Inc.

Morpho Detection LLC

Rapiscan Systems

Armstrong Monitoring

Astrophysics Inc.

CEIA

Autoclear LLC

Gilardoni

Market Segmentation



Breakup by Technology

X-Ray Systems

ETD (Explosive Trace Detection)

EDS (Explosive Detection Systems)

Breakup by Size of Screening Systems

For Small Cargo

For Break and Pallet Cargo

For Oversized Cargo

Breakup by Application

Narcotics Detection

Explosive Detection

Metal and Contraband Detection

Regional Insights

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bg1z9b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment