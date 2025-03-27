Novaturas announces EUR 1 mln. loan

Tour operator Novaturas Group has signed an agreement with Neset Kockar, a strategic investor from Turkey, on granting a loan to the company. Under the agreement, Mr Kockar, who intends to acquire shares in the company, will grant a loan of up to EUR 1 mln. to Novaturas.

The short-term loan of up to EUR 1 mln. will be granted to the company for a period ending on 30 June at an annual interest rate of 8.5%.

About the company

The Novaturas Group is a tour operator offering the widest range of travel destinations from the Baltic States. It has been operating in the region for 25 years. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to unaudited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

