Redefining Compliance: L. Stephan Vincze Calls for Integrity and Purpose in Leadership

Boston, Massachusetts, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compliance usually carries a negative connotation. Many see it as a burdensome necessity—something organizations must do to avoid penalties instead of something they choose to embrace. This is partly due to rigid rules, legal risks, and bureaucratic oversight associated with compliance, making it feel like an external imposition and not an inherent part of a company’s mission. L. Stephan Vincze, a global compliance expert and founder of TRESTLE Compliance, asserts that this perspective is flawed.

Vincze believes that compliance shouldn’t be the goal. It should be the natural outcome of a deeper commitment to integrity, purpose, and excellence. He contends that leaders must shift their mindset and understand that true compliance is about winning the right way—not checking boxes.

This perspective is shaped by Vincze’s over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, helping businesses navigate complex regulatory landscapes while committing to ethical leadership. Vincze has worked as a professional staff member and counsel on a national security oversight committee and held senior compliance leadership roles at multinational corporations. He also joined military service in the US Marine Corps. Here, he learned discipline, accountability, and mission-driven leadership. These are qualities he has carried into his work in compliance and ethics.

Overall, Vincze’s experiences in some of the most challenging and competitive environments have solidified his belief that compliance can’t be sustained through rules alone. “We need an emotional and intellectual commitment from leadership and employees,” he asserts. He has observed that companies usually treat compliance reactively. They respond to crises or regulatory scrutiny instead of embedding compliance into their culture from the outset.

Vincze points to the life sciences industry as an example, stating that compliance in this sector shouldn’t be about avoiding fines but ensuring that life-saving products reach patients safely and ethically. He argues that when leaders communicate a higher purpose, whether improving lives, delivering the best possible product, or driving innovation, compliance naturally becomes an extension of the company’s mission.

This connection between purpose and execution is vital because winning and compliance aren’t mutually exclusive. Vincze stresses that compliance is essential to winning. A question arises: How do leaders foster this shift? Vincze believes the key is speaking to the rational and emotional sides of the people they lead. Compliance tends to be framed in purely legal or financial terms—follow the rules or face the consequences.

Lasting compliance is built on trust and integrity. “It all boils down to emotional connection,” says Vincze. “Leaders should inspire their teams to embrace integrity not because they fear penalties but because they believe in the company’s mission. Leaders should make people feel their integrity, their passion, their sincerity. Think of musicians or athletes. They need to feel the music or master a technique to perform well. Employees should do the same: connect with the purpose behind compliance.”

Vincze warns that this mindset shift is crucial in today’s business landscape. Corporate scandals and whistleblower cases can cost companies billions. Compliance is, therefore, an imperative and not a mere legal obligation. Vincze has witnessed how employees who feel ignored or disrespected become “whistleblowers,” damaging companies’ reputations and bringing catastrophe to their finances. “The irony is that most of these crises could’ve been avoided if leaders had built a culture of trust and transparency from the beginning,” he remarks.

It’s worth noting that there’s a generational change in attitude toward compliance. Vincze has observed that senior commercial executives who once resisted compliance programs now expect them. The challenge lies with scientific and research communities. Scientists, especially those from prestigious institutions, usually operate with a degree of intellectual autonomy. Unfortunately, this can make compliance feel restrictive. “This can be resolved if compliance isn’t imposed on them as a set of rigid rules. It should be integrated into their broader mission in a way that resonates with their values and expertise,” he remarks.

Vincze founded TRESTLE Compliance to introduce a more value-driven approach to compliance. Based in the Boston biotech hub, TRESTLE offers compliance, risk, and regulatory services, leveraging a team of experts with decades of experience. The firm’s primary mission is to help leaders see compliance as a driver for growth and innovation, not as an obstacle. Vincze, personally committed to the same mission, wrote Inspiring Integrity: How to Win with Compliance and Propel Performance to aid leadership in understanding that compliance is a proactive strategy for success.

L. Stephan Vincze continues to drive the paradigm shift surrounding compliance. His message remains the same: compliance should function as an integral, supportive part of organizations and not a distant authority.

